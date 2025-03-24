Still Game star Jane McCarry is headed to Portobello Town Hall

Actor, comedian, and producer, Jane McCarry – known to millions as Isa from BBC Scotland’s legendary sitcom, Still Game – is heading to Portobello Town Hall on Friday April 4.

Join Jane for a night of laughter and stories as she shares anecdotes and behind the scenes insights from her time on TV, on radio, and on stage. The 25-date tour starts in Westhill (Aberdeenshire) on Friday March 21 and finishes on April 26 in Banchory.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “this is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs, as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over twenty years. There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busy body to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well!”