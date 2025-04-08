Still Game's Jane Mccarry takes over chat show and interviews TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens in hilarious People Huv Tae Nose Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scots Showbiz Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens were very excited to have Still Game Star Jane McCarry as a special guest on the show titled 'People Huv Tae Nose' a twist on the famous words from Jane's character Isa but Jane had other things in mind as she quickly took over shocking both Craig and Debbie as she said to the couple 'That's not happening asking me about Still Game and Isa'

The comedy actress then said that people would want to know a bit more about you two in what resulted in a funny half hour interview with the couple

Jane said to Craig where do you get your clothes the saying he definitely makes a statement before addressing his JFM as Craig looked bamboozled Jane said 'Just For Men' which is a hair dye as she addressed Craig's deep black coloured hair

On set

She questioned the couple about their famously well watched appearance on ITV's 'This Morning' and the famous on screen kiss before showing the clip

The show also had a funny take on the Mr & Mrs TV show as Jane asked the couple how well they really knew each other as we found out Debbie went into a portal toilet with electric doors and while Debbie was sat on the toilet Craig found a way to reopen the door in front of people queuing with hilarious results

Craig also admitted driving ir steering Debbie's new car into a McDonald's drive thru wall as Debbie went inside to use the toilet and Craig knocked the handbrake off causing the vehicle to ram into the wall

Jane asked the couple how they met and found out it's was in a bar where a song was in and Debbie was singing the Belinda Carlisle hit 'Heaven is a place on earth' and Craig asked her to sing in the studio for him and the rest shall we say us history

Filming People Huv Tae Nose in Glasgow

We found out more about the new TV sitcom they are set to star in named 'All Together Tavern' as they are set to play couple 'Lilly and Billy' and about new music soon to be released in which they co wrote with 'QFX' star and their friend Kirk Turnbull

The end of the show got viewers hungry as the 3 stars were seen tucking into delicious Carribean food at the Tropical Cafe in Glasgow where the show was filmed

Craig and Debbie later caught up with Jane as she performed with her tour at Portobello Town Hall on Friday

The show People Huv Tae Nose can be viewed on demand at

https://odysee.com/@Moreishtv:2/People-Huv-Tae-Nose-:0?r=C8uAnDrQ4qbGipa3WvBPoP1rGbn4ueYL