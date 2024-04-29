Strictly Stars Nadiya & Kai Bringing New Show 'Behind The Magic' To Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During Nadiya and Kai’s debut tour, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals shared personal stories from their journey through the world of dance; from their childhood memories, competition days, dancing on Strictly and beyond. Combining heartfelt stories with stunning choreography, audiences across the country were given an insight into their respective roads to success and a glimpse into the real life couple’s fairytale romance.

For Behind The Magic, Nadiya and Kai, backed by their incredibly talented cast of singers and dancers, invite audiences back into their world to catch a rare insider’s glimpse into how all ‘the magic’ comes together.

From TV shows to commercial campaigns, photoshoots to live tours, they will be taking us behind the lens to see things from a very different perspective, highlighting the influence of some of the greatest legends, creatives and artists of the 20th century, whose impact is still felt today among some of the most successful contemporary artists.

Nadiya said: “I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into ‘Behind The Magic’ and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people”.

Kai added: “Starring in ‘Once Upon A Time’, our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight. Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show ‘Behind The Magic’. We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more”