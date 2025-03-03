Stunning collection of art exhibited from top Scotland artists

EMMS International invites you to attend its inaugural art exhibition at Riddle's Court on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

The exhibition takes place over the weekend of March 22 and 23 and will showcase a stunning collection of curated artwork and sculpture from Scotland and international artists including pieces from Peter Howson, Graham McKean and Elaine Johnston.

The exhibition will raise vital funds for EMMS International with each piece sold helping fund life changing medical care globally, ensuring that communities around the world and here in Scotland can access the support they need.

EMMS International is Scotland's longest-serving international healthcare charity. Since 1841, from its base in Scotland, the charity has worked with overseas partners (currently in Scotland, Malawi, Nepal, India, Rwanda and Zambia) to tackle inequalities for people held back by sickness and poverty.

Andriya, an Auxilliary Nurse Midwife, who was trained by EMMS International's Healthcare Career Pathways to support her local community.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday March 22 and from 12pm to 4pm on Sunday March 23, in the Library at Riddle's Court, 322 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PG. Drop-ins are very welcome!

For more information about the event, please contact Steve McManus at [email protected] or 0131 313 3828.