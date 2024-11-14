Stunning show apartment unveiled at popular West Craigs Green development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new show apartment has been launched for prospective homebuyers to view at a highly sought-after housing development in Edinburgh.

Cruden Homes' West Craigs Green development, which announced its apartment phase earlier this year, is now inviting potential homeowners to explore the luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from Edinburgh city center.

Expertly designed by Get Fully Furnished, the apartment boasts a spacious and stylish layout that maximises natural light, offering both functionality and elegance. This impressive space is designed in calming tones and includes an impressive balcony, complete with uninterrupted views over green open space.

West Craigs Green, Internal

The exclusive collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments currently for sale caters to a wide range of buyers, from downsizers and first-time homeowners, to independent individuals seeking comfort and convenience. The two-bedroom plots feature private balconies, perfect for enjoying breathtaking views across Lennie Park and Turnhouse Golf Club. Combining tranquillity with excellent connectivity, these apartments offer discerning buyers a unique lifestyle that balances natural beauty with modern convenience.

As an added incentive, Cruden Homes is offering an exclusive “Plot of the Month”—a rare opportunity to reserve a spacious, one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment available at West Craigs Green. Priced at £220,000, this apartment is perfect for a couple or individual seeking the best of both worlds: access to lush green spaces and proximity to Scotland’s vibrant capital. Ready for move-in just in time for Christmas or in the New Year, it features generous storage and a stylish open-plan living and kitchen area, ideal for hosting.

For the fortunate buyer who reserves this month, Cruden Homes will include a flooring and furniture package, along with full Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) paid—making this a truly exceptional offer at West Craigs Green.

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, commented: “Designed with contemporary elegance and practicality in mind, our new show apartment demonstrates the standout quality and lifestyle on offer at West Craigs Green. Our Plot of the Month also offers exceptional value for those ready to make West Craigs Green their home.”

West Craigs Green, Internal

In addition to the striking collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the development includes a range of three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses, and four-bedroom townhouses, each with private gardens.

The West Craigs area is undergoing significant transformation, evolving into a vibrant and friendly neighbourhood with abundant green spaces, including the newly established Lennie and Meadowfield Parks. Future plans include a new primary school and nursery, café, and health centre within walking distance.

Conveniently situated between Barnton and South Gyle, West Craigs Green is just five miles from Edinburgh city centre. It benefits from excellent transport links, including cycle routes, bus, rail, and tram stops in close proximity. The Gyle Shopping Centre is easily accessible on foot or by car, offering a range of amenities such as high street shops, a supermarket, and eateries.