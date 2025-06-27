'Sugar' Unpacks Transactional Love, Luxury, and Power at Edinburgh Fringe

Making its European premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SUGAR arrives at Assembly Checkpoint following a critically acclaimed season in Australia.

This new cabaret, created by Bullet Heart Club, stars rising talent Tomáš Kantor in a solo performance that is bold, hilarious, and unapologetically queer.

Presented at 4.20pm daily (excluding 12th and 18th August), SUGAR runs from 30th July to 25th August, with previews on 30th and 31st July. The show is the latest work from Ro Wright, a Scotsman Fringe First winner, and directed by Kitan Petkovski, whose theatrical approach merges queer dramaturgy with cross-form storytelling.

Tomáš Kantor plays a dazzling, gender-fluid sugar baby on a musical joyride through luxury, desire, and the fine line between fantasy and survival. Drawing inspiration from Pretty Woman and navigating the highs and pitfalls of transactional relationships, the protagonist serves as both pop idol and unreliable narrator in a show filled with humour, heartbreak, and high-gloss production.

Fusing storytelling with chart-topping pop from icons like Kylie and Chappell Roan, SUGAR blends live music, cabaret, and theatre into an intimate hour-long performance that celebrates identity, agency, and the realities of love in a commodified world.

Tomáš Kantor is a multi-instrumentalist and actor trained at RADA and VCA, with recent credits including The Inheritance, Slap. Bang. Kiss., and West Side Story. The team behind SUGAR includes designer Bethany J Fellows, musical director Rachel Lewindon, and lighting designer Spencer Herd, whose combined work brings a striking visual and emotional depth to the production.

Having earned nominations for Best Cabaret Artist and Best Production Design from the Green Room Awards, and four Judges’ Pick Awards at Melbourne Fringe, SUGAR is poised to be one of the standout LGBTQIA+ performances of this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

Sugar will be at the Assembly Checkpoint @ 4.20pm for the whole fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com