Supersonic selfies and 20% off - Camera Obscura celebrates Oasis concerts

Visitors to Edinburgh are invited to experience a Britpop twist at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions from 6th – 13th August, as the attraction celebrates the arrival of Oasis in the city with a limited-edition themed exhibit.

Timed to coincide with the much-anticipated Oasis concerts at BT Murrayfield Stadium, the attraction is offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in a unique visit.

Guests to Camera Obscura & World of Illusions will be greeted by life-size cut-outs of Noel and Liam Gallagher, perfect for selfies and social sharing. Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering the music of Oasis, it's a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity to remember your Edinburgh gig weekend.

In addition, the attraction’s mind-bending Giant Kaleidosphere will be transformed into a colourful tribute to Oasis, featuring visuals inspired by some of their most iconic album covers. Created in-house by the attraction’s talented design team, this one-off display promises to bring a fresh, artistic lens to the band's legacy and is the first of many interactive experience.

General Manager Andrew Johnson said "We’re excited to be celebrating one of Britain’s most legendary bands in our own unique way. Our team has worked hard to create something fun and memorable for Oasis fans visiting the city. It’s the perfect way to get into the Britpop spirit before or after the gigs at Murrayfield."

To mark the occasion, Camera Obscura is also offering fans 20% off admission over the Oasis concert weekend, giving superfans an early-morning or late-night treat to round off their gig experience. The discount is available on online bookings only, with savings automatically applied for early bird entries before 9am (8am opening from now until 11 August) and night owl visits after 7pm, available from 1-23 August.

This immersive Oasis takeover is exclusively available from 6th – 13th August 2025 and is included in general admission.

From 6th-11th August the attraction will be open from 8am-10pm. From 12th-13th August it will be open 9am-10pm.

Continually rated one of the best visitor experiences in Edinburgh and Lothians, the attraction continues to offer fun-filled experiences visitors of all ages can enjoy.