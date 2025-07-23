Susan Campanaro brings her own riot from Stonewall

By Barry ChurchWoods
Contributor
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 19:53 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 08:28 BST
Riding on her soused success at Pride Festivals across the US, New York's accidental icon of cabaret Susan Campanaro brings her doppelganger “Lavinia Draper” back for this year’s season, and she's doing real time!

Having dipped her perfectly manicured toes in the water last year, DOING TIME WITH LAVINIA is now formally programmed by C Venues for a one-woman performance that is as uproariously funny as it is starkly appalling. And this summer, within a strife-filled international landscape, the constantly evolving show becomes a necessity.

Hysterical comedy, dark sensitivity and urgent reality breathe through a moving, throbbing score that shatters genre as deftly as the title character severs the line between comedy and tragedy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Lavinia character was cut from the whole cloth of legend by Campanaro and brought to surface by celebrated composer and musical director Lynn Portas. Lavinia’s countless New York City appearances in theatres, clubs (including the historic Stonewall Inn), and atop floats at the annual Pride Parade earned the pair ‘Best Musical’ and ‘Best Composer’ awards at the sought-after United Solo Festival (2022), before melting footlights across the United States.

DOING TIMEplaceholder image
DOING TIME

With so many solo performances on the Edinburgh Fringe, "Doing Time with Lavinia" is the one to see, and the perfect late night show for you and your chums; especially if you've ever wondered what it would be like to be held in an overnight holding cell with the down and dirty of society.

It's a highly acclaimed one-woman tragicomedy, offering a hilarious and cautionary tale about thwarted dreams and addiction.

Reviews consistently praise the show for its creativity, talent, and Campanaro's brilliant performance, noting her physical comedy, comedic timing, and vocal performance, which bring the empathetic character of Lavinia to life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The production is described as a "masterpiece of creativity and talent", a "hoot", and a "tour de force", with audience reactions ranging from losing their minds to singing along.

Lavinia lets looseplaceholder image
Lavinia lets loose

Lavinia ultimately resides not within the few but the far-too-many. Still, she’s also the rare dreamer who never surrenders, inspiring the audience to do the same. And at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, she returns to spread the message, music, myth and, surely, mirth.

Doing Time With Lavinia plays C aurora nightly 11-24 August at 22:50 (55mins).

Related topics:New York
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice