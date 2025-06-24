Susan Harrison asks ‘Should I Still Be Doing This?’ in character-filled Fringe hour

Acclaimed character comedian Susan Harrison is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her latest solo show 'Susan Harrison: Should I Still Be Doing This?', running at the Gilded Balloon’s Appleton Tower venue from the 30th of July to the 24th August (excluding the 12th and 18th of August).

Directed by comedian and artist Ben Target, the hour-long show explores the challenges and absurdities of midlife through a vivid lineup of female characters — from a frustrated Mancunian panda to an emotionally reflective Motorola Razr phone.

Harrison, known for her work with Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and Mischief Theatre’s Mischief Movie Night, brings a distinctive blend of absurdism, social commentary and comic pathos to the stage. This marks her sixth solo show at the Fringe and her first since developing new radio and TV projects with long-time writing partner Lucy Trodd.

Among the characters featured is Sindy, the often-overlooked doll who has been struggling with self-esteem issues in the wake of Barbie’s cinematic resurgence. There’s also Fleur Delish, a social media lifestyle guru who moonlights as a spirit animal reader and skincare influencer, and a woman literally trapped in conflict with a small girl she’s accidentally swallowed.

(c) MATT STRONGE

“Susan Harrison is one of the most inventive character comedians on the circuit today,” said a spokesperson for the Gilded Balloon. “Her latest show looks set to be one of the standout comic performances of this year’s Fringe.”

Harrison’s previous work has earned critical acclaim including a Three Weeks Editor’s Choice Award for her show Creatures, a BAFTA as part of the cast of Class Dismissed, and a 2022 Panto Award for innovation with audience interaction. She is also known for her viral online comedy videos, including her take on Liz Truss and a memorable sketch featuring the ghost of Mary Wollstonecraft.

In 2024, Harrison and Trodd’s radio sitcom pilot Hopping aired on BBC Radio 4, and is now in development for television. Harrison has also appeared in The Simon Day Show, Emergency Broadcast and The Paternoster Gang audio series within the Doctor Who universe.

Susan Harrison: Should I Still Be Doing This? will run daily at 7.40pm at Gilded Balloon – Appleton Tower – Pip. Tickets are available via the Fringe box office.