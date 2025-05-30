Swifties, Robbie fans and music lovers - Foxfest at Conifox just got even bigger!
Calling all Swifties—live out your wildest dreams as the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute act takes the stage on both days. It’s time to shake it off and sing along to all your favourite hits!
Adding even more star power to the line-up, organisers are thrilled to announce a high-energy Robbie Williams tribute will take to the stage on Sunday. With classic anthems like Angels, Rock DJ, and Let Me Entertain You, it’s set to be an unmissable performance for Robbie fans of all ages.
FoxFest 2025 brings together the best in tribute music, live shows, and family entertainment. From massive pop tunes, to mesmerising magic to hands-in-the-air singalongs, don’t miss out on the ultimate summer celebration!
What’s in Store at FoxFest 2025?
Saturday 2nd August
- Totally Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran Tribute
- Sweet like Sabrina - Sabrina Carpenter Tribute
- Steptastic – A tribute to pop icons Steps
- Songs from Musicals Live
- Dizzy O Dare – The Giant Balloon Show
- The World’s Tallest Bubbleologist
Sunday 3rd August
- Totally Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute
- Liam as Robbie - Robbie Williams Tribute
- A Tribute to Pink
- Little Mix Magic – The ultimate tribute to Little Mix
- Disney Sing-Along – A magical musical journey for all ages
- Dizzy O Dare – The Giant Balloon Show
- Magic Gareth – A spellbinding magical performance
And that’s not all! Festival goers can also enjoy all the exciting activities that Conifox Adventure Park has to offer, including access to the outdoor Adventure Park, delicious food stalls, refreshing drinks, and an onsite funfair with rides and face painting (additional cost applies).
Event Details
- Location: Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh
- Dates: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd August
- Doors Open: 9:30 AM
- Hosted by: Mark Martin
- Get Ready for an Unmissable Weekend!
Conifox Managing Director James Gammell said: “FoxFest is all about creating unforgettable moments for families. We’re bringing together some of the UK’s best tribute performers, spectacular live acts, and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend full of music, laughter, and magic, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”
General sale ticket prices are £14.95 per adult, £19.95 per child (2-16 years), £11.75 per toddler (12-24 months), babies go free!
For the latest updates, full lineups, and ticket information, visit conifox.co.uk.