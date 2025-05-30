Swifties, Robbie fans and music lovers - Foxfest at Conifox just got even bigger!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend this August as Edinburgh’s Conifox Adventure Park brings you FoxFest 2025 – and it’s shaping up to be the biggest and best yet! Mark your calendars for Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August and prepare for two days packed with live music, top-class entertainment and fun for the whole family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calling all Swifties—live out your wildest dreams as the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute act takes the stage on both days. It’s time to shake it off and sing along to all your favourite hits!

Adding even more star power to the line-up, organisers are thrilled to announce a high-energy Robbie Williams tribute will take to the stage on Sunday. With classic anthems like Angels, Rock DJ, and Let Me Entertain You, it’s set to be an unmissable performance for Robbie fans of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FoxFest 2025 brings together the best in tribute music, live shows, and family entertainment. From massive pop tunes, to mesmerising magic to hands-in-the-air singalongs, don’t miss out on the ultimate summer celebration!

#FoxFest

What’s in Store at FoxFest 2025?

Saturday 2nd August

Totally Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute

Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran Tribute

Sweet like Sabrina - Sabrina Carpenter Tribute

Steptastic – A tribute to pop icons Steps

Songs from Musicals Live

Dizzy O Dare – The Giant Balloon Show

The World’s Tallest Bubbleologist

Sunday 3rd August

FoxFest crowd

Totally Taylor – Taylor Swift Tribute

Liam as Robbie - Robbie Williams Tribute

A Tribute to Pink

Little Mix Magic – The ultimate tribute to Little Mix

Disney Sing-Along – A magical musical journey for all ages

Dizzy O Dare – The Giant Balloon Show

Magic Gareth – A spellbinding magical performance

And that’s not all! Festival goers can also enjoy all the exciting activities that Conifox Adventure Park has to offer, including access to the outdoor Adventure Park, delicious food stalls, refreshing drinks, and an onsite funfair with rides and face painting (additional cost applies).

Event Details

Location: Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh

Conifox Adventure Park, Kirkliston, Edinburgh Dates: Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd August

Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd August Doors Open: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Hosted by: Mark Martin

Mark Martin Get Ready for an Unmissable Weekend!

Conifox Managing Director James Gammell said: “FoxFest is all about creating unforgettable moments for families. We’re bringing together some of the UK’s best tribute performers, spectacular live acts, and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend full of music, laughter, and magic, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back!”

General sale ticket prices are £14.95 per adult, £19.95 per child (2-16 years), £11.75 per toddler (12-24 months), babies go free!

For the latest updates, full lineups, and ticket information, visit conifox.co.uk.