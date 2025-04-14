Swingin’ & Jivin’ at the Voodoo Rooms

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective

The home town swing band, La Dolce Vita Swing Collective renowned for their fun laid back approach to the swing jazz sound are heading to the Voodoo Rooms in June.

This marvellous swing jazz band will have you swingin’ and a jivin’ in the aisles to a night of pure nostalgia on Sunday June 8 at the Voodoo Rooms as they make their way through songs made famous by the Rat Pack during their Las Vegas golden era, as well as turning their hand to more contemporary music performing swing jazz cover versions of popular pop songs.

Singer Tony Delicata told us that they are all very excited to be bringing back their Cabaret style show to the marvellous and intimate Voodoo Rooms.

He said ‘We love coming back to the Voodoo Rooms where we always receive a very warm welcome. The audiences there, both young and old, are always fabulous and love getting up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing to the Vegas golden greats.

Being of Italian descent, Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and loves to sneak in a bit of ‘That’s Amore, An Evening in Roma’ and others always manage to swing their way into the set. He went on to say: "We are delighted to be appearing at the cooler than cool Voodoo Rooms again this June, our second home!!!”

TICKET LINK: www.dolcevitaswing.com

Ticket price £16