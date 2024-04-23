Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Novelist William Haddow of the Citadel Arts Playwrights Workshop had the idea of a floating venue. Haddow is also a volunteer on the barge, the Lochrin Belle, and he researched the mystery of Kemp’s death.

Artistic Director Liz Hare is proud of all the venues the group has visited around Leith and Edinburgh: “We’ve performed plays in bars, libraries, churches, schools, care homes, in and around Leith Custom House, but never on a moving barge.” That’s set to change when Tales from the Towpath sets sail on the Union Canal barge, the Lochrin Belle on May 23, 24, 25 at 2.30pm.

Opened in 1822, the 32-mile-long canal linking Edinburgh and Falkirk has enjoyed its share of controversy. John Lamb focuses on the struggles of the engineer, Hugh Baird, to secure the contact to design the Canal. Playwright John Lamb writes: “I did some research into Baird and his ideas for the design of the Union Canal. Its aqueducts were remarkable. Sadly, he seems to have worked himself to death. But 200 years later the canal still exists.”

Barge workers on Union Canal (l to r James Bryce and Deborah Whyte)

Baird not only drew up the plans for the canal but also oversaw the challenge of cutting it, drilling through solid rock to create the Falkirk tunnel. Callender House owner Sir William Forbes feared his grand mansion and lands would have been overlooked. He wrote to influential pals in Parliament and the half mile tunnel was hewn out of the rocks. Ironically, he died before the drilling started.

Much of the canal was dug by Irish navvies, a wild lot by all accounts and loss of life was huge. Jim Brown’s scene presents a colourful Irish navvy, Fingal O’Flaherty, on the run for his republican activities across the water. We know there were pitched battles between the Irish and Highland navvies. How will Fingal fit in with the Scots working on the canal?

Another writer on the project, Rhona McAdam adds, “Many of us use the canal for a walk, cycle or boat trip, but few know much about the surprising history which Tales from the Towpath will uncover.”

Rachel Sedman, Development Manager at Fountainbridge Canalside Community Trust said: “We love hosting unique events on the Lochrin Belle canal boat, and this play project is no exception! We’re delighted to be able to support the play through our National Lottery Heritage Fund project.”

Each scene focuses on a separate aspect of the rich heritage of the Union Canal and is scripted by a different member of Citadel’s playwrights’ workshop. After the three performances on the barge, the Lochrin Belle, the play will be presented in the Edinburgh Printmakers in Fountainbridge on June 9th and 16th at 2pm.

Once part of the North British Rubber Company, the Printmakers building is an ideal venue, located close to the canal. One of the plays tells the story of a landmark legal case in which a 19-year-old factory worker’s hand was caught between the huge rollers of the machine producing rubber sheets for the war effort. Factory Inspector Gladys Mitchell had to decide whether the Rubber Mill should be prosecuted. The case is still quoted today. Playwright Hilary Spiers was attracted to this story: “Among all the usual worthy men, I was delighted to discover the redoubtable Miss Gladys Mitchell, His Majesty’s District Inspector of Factories for the City of Edinburgh in the 1940s.”