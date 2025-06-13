Tattoo crowds set to ‘Boogie’ with celebration of Scottish pop music this summer
Crowds at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo are set to enjoy a medley of Scottish pop classics this summer performed by the Massed Military Bands of the British Army.
As part of the brand’s 75th anniversary celebrations, this year’s Show The Heroes Who Made Us will feature fan favourites such as “Yes Sir! I Can Boogie” and “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”.
And with just 50 days to go before the Tattoo’s opening weekend, fans can get their hands on exclusive tickets to this year’s performance at its final dress rehearsal on Thursday 31 July 2025 with prices reduced by 50%.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 12 June 2025 and are available online at edintattoo.co.uk or over the phone by calling 0131 225 1188.
As Lead Service, the British Army will be part of an awe-inspiring showcase of music, dance, and precision performance that encapsulates 75 years of the Tattoo story.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Creative Director, Alan Lane said: “Scottish culture has led the way for centuries. From Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations to the work of Ian Rankin and everything in between Scottish cultural thought sets the standard. Nowhere is that more true than the world of pop music.
“So for our 75th anniversary show it’s exciting to include some of the best of Scottish pop music.
“Huge songs from The Fratellis through Simple Minds to Lewis Capaldi, all played by the best of Army musicians. This is one of the many moments in the Show where we combine our proud history with contemporary culture to create something fresh for our audience. I’d urge everyone to take advantage of these half-price tickets and make sure they’re there in person to see the Show.”
The full list of Scottish pop classics to ring out around the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade this year is:
Chelsea Dagger - The Fratellis
Don’t You Forget About - Simple Minds
For The Love Of A Princess - Braveheart
I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) - Proclaimers
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Sweet Dreams - Eurythmics
Thorn In My Side - Eurythmics
Why Does it Always Rain on Me - Travis
Yes Sir! I Can Boogie - Baccara
Over 800 international performers will take the stage, representing the heroism and cultural richness of their countries through song and dance. Music will play a central role in the performance, featuring the famous songs of Scottish national treasures like Skipinnish, whose track “Eagle’s Wing”, performed by The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo cast, will close the Show.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at a discounted rate. Tickets for the Preview Night will be available from Thursday 12 June at 10am BST at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or via phone at 0131 225 1188.