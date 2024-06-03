Taylor Swift: Edinburgh business gets ready to welcome fans
Preparations are well underway at Corstorphine bar, restaurant and hotel The Torfin on St John’s Road. The flagship offering is a series of “pre-parties” (Torfin’s version, of course) throughout the weekend, from 12-6pm, with complementary getaway cars - shuttle buses - to Murrayfield running all afternoon.
Fans can shake it off to a DJ set playing all the tunes to intermittently cry, scream-sing, and dance to, and develop those champagne problems with a Taylor-themed drinks menu, including cocktails named ‘Taylor-ita,’ ‘Rhubarb and Juliet,’ and ‘Tortured Tequila Department’.
The blondie themed food - from both the kitchen and barbecue - is not to be forgotten either, with classics such as the Betty Burger, Fearless Frankfurter, and most punnily, This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Wings.
According to co-owner Lindsey Lindley, the pre-parties are “a true team effort, from creating cocktails, puns for our menu to decoration ideas the Torfin team have, as always, come together to create something unique, fun and creative.
"Previous team members are coming back for the weekend and staff are even flying in from other businesses in Majorca! Our first pre-party was back in 2019 for the Spice Girls, with our newly refurbished bar and restaurant we know next weekends pre-parties are going to be our biggest yet!”