Ten Thousand Hours – The Fringe’s fittest return with guts, glory, and gravity

Eight acrobats. Sixty minutes. Ten thousand hours. One unforgettable Fringe experience.

Australia’s top acrobats are back with another jaw-dropping hit that celebrates the sweat behind the spectacle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jumping, flipping and flying back to the Edinburgh Fringe this August is Ten Thousand Hours, brought from Australia by Gravity and Other Myths.

Fresh from its 2025 Adelaide Critics Circle Award win, eight performers come together in a show that is as emotionally resonant as it is visually stunning. Blending raw humanity with impossible skill, the Australian troupe take audiences behind the curtain revealing the gruelling training and years of camaraderie that defines their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Lachlan Binns says: "Ten Thousand Hours is about the excitement of learning something new. Our artists have spent their lives in the pursuit of mastering their craft, whether that be acrobatics, gymnastics, music, or dance and their journeys share remarkable similarities."

This isn't just a circus show, it's a tribute to the bodies we rely on and the time we never get back.

Ten Thousand Hours

Gravity and Other Myths

Venue: Assembly Hall

Dates: 31st Jul - 24th Aug

Time: 6pm

Tickets: from £10

Run Time: 60 Mins

Age Guidance: 5+