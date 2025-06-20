Ten Thousand Hours – The Fringe’s fittest return with guts, glory, and gravity
Jumping, flipping and flying back to the Edinburgh Fringe this August is Ten Thousand Hours, brought from Australia by Gravity and Other Myths.
Fresh from its 2025 Adelaide Critics Circle Award win, eight performers come together in a show that is as emotionally resonant as it is visually stunning. Blending raw humanity with impossible skill, the Australian troupe take audiences behind the curtain revealing the gruelling training and years of camaraderie that defines their journey.
Director Lachlan Binns says: "Ten Thousand Hours is about the excitement of learning something new. Our artists have spent their lives in the pursuit of mastering their craft, whether that be acrobatics, gymnastics, music, or dance and their journeys share remarkable similarities."
This isn't just a circus show, it's a tribute to the bodies we rely on and the time we never get back.
Ten Thousand Hours
Gravity and Other Myths
Venue: Assembly Hall
Dates: 31st Jul - 24th Aug
Time: 6pm
Tickets: from £10
Run Time: 60 Mins
Age Guidance: 5+