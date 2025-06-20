Ten Thousand Hours – The Fringe’s fittest return with guts, glory, and gravity

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Eight acrobats. Sixty minutes. Ten thousand hours. One unforgettable Fringe experience.placeholder image
Eight acrobats. Sixty minutes. Ten thousand hours. One unforgettable Fringe experience.
Australia’s top acrobats are back with another jaw-dropping hit that celebrates the sweat behind the spectacle

Jumping, flipping and flying back to the Edinburgh Fringe this August is Ten Thousand Hours, brought from Australia by Gravity and Other Myths.

Most Popular

Fresh from its 2025 Adelaide Critics Circle Award win, eight performers come together in a show that is as emotionally resonant as it is visually stunning. Blending raw humanity with impossible skill, the Australian troupe take audiences behind the curtain revealing the gruelling training and years of camaraderie that defines their journey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Director Lachlan Binns says: "Ten Thousand Hours is about the excitement of learning something new. Our artists have spent their lives in the pursuit of mastering their craft, whether that be acrobatics, gymnastics, music, or dance and their journeys share remarkable similarities."

This isn't just a circus show, it's a tribute to the bodies we rely on and the time we never get back.

Ten Thousand Hours

Gravity and Other Myths

Venue: Assembly Hall

Dates: 31st Jul - 24th Aug

Time: 6pm

Tickets: from £10

Run Time: 60 Mins

Age Guidance: 5+

Related topics:AustraliaTickets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice