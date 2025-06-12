Thanyia Moore returns to Edinburgh Festival

By Tara Dein
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Award-winning comedian Thanyia Moore returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time since 2022 – the year she was forced to pull out of her run and found herself in a hospital waiting room instead of on stage. She didn’t expect that room to become the birthplace of her most personal show to date. In that moment, she felt embarrassed. Ashamed. Like a failure. She had lost the baby – and it felt like she had lost everything.

But Thanyia is not someone who sits in sadness for long. Out of pain came a spark of humour. Out of loss, came August.

August is a brand-new hour of bold, funny, and fiercely honest comedy that tells the story of a miscarriage, the surreal absurdity of performing at the Fringe days later, and the impossible pressures on women to carry on, smile, and not talk about any of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What started as a show about the silent expectations placed on women in the entertainment industry has become something much bigger: a raw, warm, laugh-out-loud journey through grief, strength, and survival. Thanyia opens up about the wild kindness of Scottish nurses who treated her like family. She shares the four very different reactions to ectopic pregnancies she witnessed in a London hospital ward. She dissects the instinct to carry on as if nothing happened—and the cost of pretending to be okay.

Thanyia Mooreplaceholder image
Thanyia Moore

At its heart, August is a love letter to those who’ve suffered in silence. It's a show for anyone who’s experienced loss and still managed to find laughter in the cracks. With Thanyia’s signature charisma and razor-sharp comedy, August is that rare thing: a show that makes you howl with laughter and leaves you thinking long after the lights go down.

Because if, even for a second, she can make someone forget their sorrow and smile—then she’s done what she came to do.

Thanyia Moore is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer and presenter, known for her fiercely commanding stage presence and magnetic wit. Winner of the national Funny Women Award in 2018, her TV credits include Mock the Week(BBC), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC), Celebrity Mastermind(BBC1), Cats Does Countdown (C4) and many more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As an actress, Thanyia has featured in Alma’s Not Normal (BBC2), Queenie (C4), The Duchess (Netflix), and EastEnders(BBC1), and is fast becoming one of the UK’s most exciting voices across stage and screen.

Pleasance Courtyard - Upstairs: 30th July - 24th August: 5.40pm.

Related topics:LondonBBC
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice