The Bengsons bring ecstatic grief and glorious harmony to the Fringe with Ohio

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
The married American indie-folk duo make their Edinburgh debut with a rousing, intimate concert-musical about loss, joy, and the power of sound — even as it fades.

Musicals can give audiences a lot of emotions. Some make them laugh, some make them cry, some just make them feel. Ohio can do all three - sometimes in the same breath.

Real-life partners Shaun and Abigail Bengson have created what they call a “ecstatic grief concert” that blends anthems, storytelling and personal revelations in a truly astounding show which isn't about despair, but choosing joy.

Ohio is both a homage to the places we’ve loved and left behind,” The Bengsons say, “and an invitation to audiences to join us in sonic communion.”

The Bengsons: real-life couple, musical soulmates, and co-creators of the quietly devastating Fringe debut, Ohio.

Brought to the Fringe by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer), Ohio isn't just a gig, it's a gathering. And everyone is invited.

​​Ohio

Venue: Assembly Roxy (Upstairs)

Dates: 30th – 31st July, 1st -5th August (not 6th), 7th- 10th August (not 11th) 12th – 17th August (not ​ ​18th), 19th-24th August

Tickets: £12 (preview) £16.50 (£14.50 - £15.50)

Content Warnings: ​Audience participation, Strong​​ language/swearing

Age Guidance: 12+

Running Time: 75 min

