The Bengsons bring ecstatic grief and glorious harmony to the Fringe with Ohio
Musicals can give audiences a lot of emotions. Some make them laugh, some make them cry, some just make them feel. Ohio can do all three - sometimes in the same breath.
Real-life partners Shaun and Abigail Bengson have created what they call a “ecstatic grief concert” that blends anthems, storytelling and personal revelations in a truly astounding show which isn't about despair, but choosing joy.
“Ohio is both a homage to the places we’ve loved and left behind,” The Bengsons say, “and an invitation to audiences to join us in sonic communion.”
Brought to the Fringe by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer), Ohio isn't just a gig, it's a gathering. And everyone is invited.
Ohio
Venue: Assembly Roxy (Upstairs)
Dates: 30th – 31st July, 1st -5th August (not 6th), 7th- 10th August (not 11th) 12th – 17th August (not 18th), 19th-24th August
Tickets: £12 (preview) £16.50 (£14.50 - £15.50)
Content Warnings: Audience participation, Strong language/swearing
Age Guidance: 12+
Running Time: 75 min