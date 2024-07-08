The best of Scottish design on show at free 'Under One Roof' exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Slancha, the Edinburgh-based design platform founded by young designers Harvey and Findlay, are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 'Under One Roof' exhibition.

This unique showcase features the works of 14 talented designers and makers from across Scotland, taking place at Stallan Brand’s gallery space in Glasgow until August 16.

Curated by the dynamic duo behind Slancha, both in their twenties and already making waves in the design world, 'Under One Roof' promises to be an extraordinary event celebrating the best of Scottish creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey and Findlay, known for their fresh perspectives and innovative designs, have hand selected pieces that exemplify the rich diversity and exceptional quality of contemporary Scottish furniture and homeware.

Slancha - Under One Roof

Highlights of the Exhibition:

Diverse range of designs: From sleek, modern furniture to traditional handcrafted homeware and sculptures, the exhibition will showcase a wide array of styles and techniques, ensuring something for every design enthusiast.

Emerging talents: The exhibition features 14 designers and makers, many of whom are emerging talents in the design world. This is a unique opportunity to discover and support up-and-coming Scottish artists.

Tactile engagement: Visitors will have the chance to interact directly with the works, experiencing the different textures and materials first-hand. This hands-on approach invites attendees to explore the seamless integration of art and functionality, providing a uniquely tactile experience.

Harvey said: "We're incredibly excited to bring together such a talented group of designers under one roof. This exhibition is a celebration of unique design languages, creativity and craftsmanship found in Scotland. We can't wait to share it with everyone."

Findlay added: "Each piece tells a story and reflects the unique vision of its creator. 'Under One Roof' is not just an exhibition; it's an exploration of the rich design heritage of Scotland and its future."

About Slancha:

Founded by Harvey and Findlay, Slancha is a design company based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Known for their fresh approach to design in Scotland, the duo has quickly garnered attention and acclaim in the design community. Slancha aims to push the boundaries of traditional design, creating pieces that are both functional and artistic.

Event Details: