The best way to celebrate International Women’s Day? Raise a dram at hot toddy’s whisky tasting
Celebrating Women in Whisky: A Special Tasting Event at Hot Toddy
On March 8 at 5.15pm, Hot Toddy is hosting a special whisky tasting led by whisky guide Jule Lenzen. Taking place in Hot Toddy’s cosy whisky lounge, guests will be guided through a carefully curated four-dram tasting experience, exploring the stories and craftsmanship behind each whisky.
"It's a fantastic chance to celebrate the women who defied the odds to shape Scotland’s history (or herstory) and to raise a glass to the women leading the whisky industry today," says Jule Lenzen.
What's Included
Located in Edinburgh’s historic Old Town, Hot Toddy was founded by Luca and Ben, two friends and local guides and passionate whisky enthusiasts! They created Hot Toddy as a welcoming space where both locals and visitors could immerse themselves in Scotland’s food, and whisky.
Tickets are £33.50 per person, including the guided whisky tasting. For those looking to make an evening of it, there’s also the option to enjoy a three-course meal alongside the tasting for £55 per person in Hot Toddy’s atmospheric restaurant upstairs.
Spaces are limited, so early booking is recommended. To reserve your spot, contact Hot Toddy or its sister company, Little Fish Tours.
