The Centre, Livingston hosts a free ‘Spring into Easter’ Event for kids during the holidays

From 12-4pm from Friday, 5th until Monday, 8th April, the free interactive activities will take place across from New Look, with a different theme every day.

On Friday kids can build and decorate a mini bird box, on Saturday they can make a garden windchime and design a Spring floral wreath on Sunday, and on Monday there’s the chance to learn how to pot and grow a sunflower and find out some fun facts about the flower and why bees love them.

Families are also invited to join a Spring Garden Hunt at 11am until 11.45am on the 5th,6th, 7th and 8th of April and embark on a journey around the mall to spot 10 different garden-themed pictures in shop windows. All kids will receive a mini Easter egg for taking part.

There will also be free face painting sessions throughout the holiday period with donations from all activities going to The Centre, Livingston’s Community Partner in April, The Larder, which is a social enterprise that provides learning opportunities and access to food for disadvantaged children, young people and adults in West Lothian.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are really looking forward to running our free ‘Spring into Easter’ activities for families this Easter.

“With lots of different themes, from bird box and windchime making to joining in a garden-themed hunt and sunflower plant potting, there’s something for everyone.”

Full details and a timetable of all activities is available on the website, www.thecentrelivingston.com and @shopthecentre on Facebook and Instagram.