The Comedians' Choice Awards return to the Fringe

British Comedy Guide and Angel Comedy are pleased to announce the return of The Comedians’ Choice Awards to the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

There will be three awards:

Best Show - The best comedy show at the Fringe as voted by comedians.

CCA Winners 2024: Elf Lyons and Ian Lockwood

Best Newcomer - The best debut hour of comedy at the Fringe as voted by comedians.

Best Person - The person who comedians feel deserve recognition for their contribution to the festival (this does not need to be a performer, it could be anyone involved in the comedy industry such as reviewers, producers, venue staff etc).

The Comedians’ Choice was set up by comedians, for comedians and there is (currently) no sponsor. However thanks to support from Angel Comedy and Flick Morris PR, all three winners will receive a trophy and the winners of Best Show and Best Newcomer will both receive the offer of:

A London transfer to The Bill Murray

A week of free rehearsal space at The Bill Murray for a future show

A preview at The Bill Murray ahead of their next Edinburgh Fringe run

£500 towards an PR package with Flick Morris PR, for their next Edinburgh Fringe show.

The Comedians' Choice Awards

Winners are under no obligation to accept these prizes, but there is no cash alternative.

Founded by comedian Barry Ferns in 2014, these unique awards set out to help highlight the amazing work of those who may well otherwise go unrecognised, as judged by those who understand their efforts the best: their peers. Every comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe is eligible to both cast a vote, and to be voted for. There is no panel of judges, no industry specialists – only the performers themselves decide whom amongst them is worthy of special recognition. Previous winners of The Comedians’ Choice Award for Best Show have included Mat Ewins, Julia Masli, Joz Norris and Elf Lyons.

Voting is now open to all Fringe comedy performers at https://www.comedy.co.uk/fringe/comedians-choice/vote/

Shortlisted shows will be announced on 18th August 18, before voting closes at 11:59pm on August 20. Winners will be announced at The Comedians’ Choice Awards Ceremonywhich will take place at The Counting House Ballroom at 11.30pm on Thursday August 21.