The Digital Age Takes Centre Stage: Social Media, Identity, and Information Overload at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

In today’s fast-paced, hyperconnected world, social media isn’t just background noise — it shapes how we see ourselves and relate to others. This year’s Edinburgh Fringe festival offers a diverse and compelling slate of shows that explore the highs, lows, and quirks of our digital age, tackling themes of identity, community, anxiety, and the pursuit of meaning in a screen-saturated society.

At the heart of this conversation is A STAN IS BORN! — Alexis Sakellaris’s solo musical comedy bursting with diva power, queer nostalgia, and the emotional journey of growing up gay while glued to Beyoncé, Céline, and Mariah. It’s a sparkling celebration of fandom and self-love that taps directly into how online idolisation shapes identity and belonging. Catch it at Gilded Balloon Patter House (Blether) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August 2025 (except 11th), daily at 15:00.

The Uncrackable Case adds a high-camp musical comedy twist to the festival, with a fairy-tale courtroom satire packed with toe-tapping tunes. Taking on cancel culture, conspiracy theories, and the dark side of fame, it’s a perfect mirror to the chaos of online infamy. Find it at Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August (except 11th) at 13:30.

Funny Though, by Clare Noy, exposes the personal toll of being funny in the digital age — the burnout, anxiety, and relentless pressure to create content and stay relevant. This confessional solo show reveals the emotional cost behind the laughter, shining a light on the often unseen sacrifices performers make when the spotlight fades. It runs at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 1) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August (except 13th, 20th) at 15:30.

Similarly, Centre of the Universe by Gaia Mondadori dives into the quest for fame in a TikTok-driven, success-obsessed culture. Through Mary’s story, the show humorously examines the desire for control and validation in a world where viral moments can define a life — but at what cost? See it at Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) from Thursday 31st July to Monday 25th August (except 12th, 19th) at 19:30.

In Meg & Marge, the collision of medieval mysticism with modern tradwife culture and TikTok trends highlights the strange fusion of ancient and digital worlds, exploring how performative perfection and faith coexist in contemporary identity. This darkly comic show is at ZOO Playground 1 from Thursday 1st August to Monday 25th August (except 12th) at 15:15.

The darkly comic Cara and Kelly are Best Friends Forever For Life explores friendship and shifting loyalties in 2013 Britain against a backdrop of rising far-right ideologies — reminding us how online echo chambers and offline realities intertwine to shape political and personal identities. Catch this gripping two-hander at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August (except 18th) at 15:20.

Olivia Dodd’s The Poetess uses storytelling, poetry, and live audience interaction to offer a heartfelt meditation on grief, queer friendship, and connection in a world where the simple power of being seen can feel revolutionary. The Poetess plays at Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August, daily at 11:55.

Fashion and digital culture blend in In These Shoes, where jazz singer and fashion writer Glynis Traill-Nash humorously exposes the absurdities of trends from Crocs to dopamine dressing, reflecting on sustainability and outsider/insider status in a style-obsessed social media world. Don’t miss it at Underbelly Bristo Square (Dairy Room) from Wednesday 30th July to Monday 25th August (except 6th, 13th, 20th) at 19:45.

For those questioning corporate life’s meaning amid digital distractions, The Unstoppable Rise of Ben Manager is a dark absurdist satire blending live music and physical comedy to explore the psychological toll of office culture — a space where digital meetings and endless emails can feel both pointless and overwhelming. It plays at Pleasance Courtyard (Above) from Thursday 31st July to Monday 25th August (except 11th, 12th, 13th) at 17:20.

Finally, Yes, We're Related confronts grief and family tensions through a darkly funny and poignant lens, weaving in absurd elements like a red squirrel companion — a reminder that amidst the noise of online life, personal loss and human connection remain deeply raw and relatable. See it at Underbelly Cowgate (Big Belly) from Thursday 31st July to Sunday 24th August (except 11th) at 14:00.

Together, these shows create a vibrant tapestry of performance that captures the complexities of living in the digital age. They reflect the ways social media shapes identity, community, and culture — from the exhilaration of viral fame to the exhaustion of constant content creation, from the nostalgic comfort of fandom to the harsh realities of political and social fragmentation.

At the Edinburgh Fringe 2025, audiences have a unique opportunity to experience live performances that not only entertain but also offer critical, compassionate insight into how we consume and are consumed by information and digital culture. In an age where screens often isolate us, these shows remind us of the enduring power of theatre to connect, provoke, and illuminate.

Tickets and full programme details available at edfringe.com