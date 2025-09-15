The doors are open at Edinburgh Open Workshop

Edinburgh Open Workshop (EOW) is excited to welcome the public for Doors Open Day 2025 on Saturday, September 27 (11am-3pm). As part of Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating heritage and the built environment, visitors are invited to explore this thriving makerspace in the heart of Leith.

Free guided tours will run every half-hour, offering a behind-the-scenes look at EOW’s fully equipped workshops, including woodwork, metalwork, textiles, and screen printing. The tours conclude with an exhibition of work by resident makers, featuring everything from furniture and upholstery to textiles - all available to view, buy, or commission.

For those eager to get hands-on, bookable workshops provide the chance to try skills such as woodworking, sewing, soldering, and furniture upcycling. Sessions range from 90 minutes to a full day, with prices starting at £30.

Advance booking is recommended at www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk/events/doors-open-day-2025/.

Doors Open Day, Edinburgh Open Workshop

Home to a diverse community of makers - from bladesmiths and upholsterers to bike fabricators and prop makers - EOW is a creative hub for everyone. A 50% discount on memberships will also be available to anyone who signs up on the day.

“Doors Open Day is the perfect chance to see what’s possible when you have the tools, space, and support to bring ideas to life,” said JJ McGregor, Workshop Manager at EOW.