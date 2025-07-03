The Flying Bubble Show brings aerial bubble magic to Edinburgh Fringe

This August, The Flying Bubble Show makes its Edinburgh Fringe debut at the Underbelly Circus Hub, running from the 2nd to the 23rd (excluding the 12th). Nominated for Best Family Show at Brighton Fringe 2024, the production blends bubble artistry, aerial performance, storytelling and sensory theatre into a visually captivating and emotionally rich experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created and performed by Maxwell the Bubbleologist, the show is inspired by his own journey—from growing up in Grahamstown, South Africa, enchanted by local arts festivals, to discovering his calling as a performer through an unexpected career in bubble entertainment. Using giant bubbles, aerial choreography and immersive lighting, Maxwell invites audiences into a surreal dreamscape filled with curiosity, wonder and personal discovery.

What sets The Flying Bubble Show apart is its unique mix of science and emotion. Maxwell’s deep understanding of bubble physics allows him to create moments of awe as bubbles float, twist and reflect light in impossible ways. The performance is designed to engage both children and adults, combining gentle humour with thoughtful storytelling. Moments of playful improvisation sit alongside scenes of quiet reflection, giving the show broad intergenerational appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While entertaining, the show also explores themes of perseverance and transformation. Maxwell’s story—leaving home with just £100, working odd jobs across Europe, and eventually discovering the power of performance—adds depth to a spectacle that’s as heartfelt as it is visually stunning. The Flying Bubble Show is set to be one of the Fringe’s standout family events this year.

The Flying Bubble show will be at the Underbelly Circus Hub The Beauty at 3.10pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com.