The full cast announced for Yes, We’re Related coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The full cast has been announced for the dark comedy Yes, We’re Related which comes to Edinburgh following a sold-out run at London’s The Other Palace. The award-winning show will offer a hilariously honest examination of the different ways we deal with grief. This heartfelt play focuses on the tense relationship between two dysfunctional sisters, Sara and Saskia, navigating grief after losing their mother, as one sister’s unlikely relationship with a red squirrel uncovers family tensions and heartbreaking truths about their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This run will see Sara portrayed by Florence Lace-Evans (5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, The Old Joint Stock Theatre; Lost Empires, The Leicester Haymarket Theatre; The Contract, Eve Entertainment) who is the actor, writer and producer behind the piece. She will be joined by newly announced cast members, Alexandra O'Neill (Sister Boniface Mysteries, BritBox; Too Many Books, Upstairs at the Gatehouse) as Saskia and Jonas Moore (Masters of Air, Apple TV; I F***** you in my Spaceship, VAULT Festival/Soho Theatre) as Mark.

Creatives include Director Francesca Davies-Cáceres (Heartstopper, Netflix; Love Island, ITV; The Greatest Showman, Disney), Sound Designer/Composer Sarah Spencer (Sisters Three, Summerhall; Her Green Hell, UK Tour; Move Fast and Break Things, Camden Peoples Theatre) and Lighting Designer Oliver McNally (9 to 5 The Musical, AGOS Studio; Oor Wullie, Dundee Rep; Six the Musical, Hampton Court Palace). This unique story is produced by female-led theatre company Lace-Evans Productions and the production will partner with the UK’s leading grief charity Sue Ryder for their Fringe run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her mother’s death, Sara is convinced her mother has been reincarnated as a squirrel named Gerald, whom she must protect at all costs. Her denial manifests in familial tension between her and her pragmatic sister, Saskia, who is determined to celebrate the anniversary of their mother’s death with her quirky partner Mark and a party to die for.

Yes, We're Related

Frequently dubbed ‘the squirrel play’, Yes, We’re Related was awarded the Keep It Fringe Grant for Edinburgh 2024 and was featured in the Top 100 Trending Shows of The Edinburgh Fringe (Fringe Biscuit).