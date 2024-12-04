The harps are heading to Stockbridge

Karen Marshalsay might have to change the name of her Three Scottish Harps concert, which takes place at Stockbridge Library on Wednesday, December 18.

The East Neuk of Fife-based musician will still be playing music written for the three Scottish harps. She’s one of very few players who specialise in both the gut-strung and wire-strung instruments and the distinctive-toned bray harp.

However, Karen’s recently acquired new harp from Cork luthier Kevin Harrington might mean her concerts no longer do what it says on the tin.

“Kevin was exhibiting his harps on the next stall to my friend Alison Kinnaird’s book and CD stall at Edinburgh Harp Festival earlier this year, and one of his harps in particular just seemed to want me to play it,” says Karen.

Karen Marshalsays with the bray harp she'll be playing in Stockbridge

“I tried it and loved it and ended up saving Kevin the trouble of transporting it back to Cork.”

Karen’s Three Scottish Harps concerts actually involve four harps as she has a smaller wire-string harp that she adds to the harps she takes out ‘on the road’.

“It’s a really sweet-sounding, baby harp that makes quite a contrast to what we call ‘the beast’ or the bray harp,” says Karen.

The bray harp was designed to cut through the hubbub of dances and gatherings in castles and the houses of the landed gentry during the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries.

Karen Marshalsay with her red harp

“Harp players were the ceilidh band leaders of the day back then,” says Karen. “And the bray harp gave them more volume. Each string has a “bray” – a small piece of wood – that makes a buzzing effect, not unlike the sitar. If you put that together with a crumhorn and a tabor, or hand drum, that would have been the band that people danced to.”

Karen has worked with some of traditional music’s foremost musicians, including singer-flautist Cathal McConnell of Boys of the Lough and renowned piper and Gaelic singer Allan MacDonald.

She also currently plays with the long-established Scottish folk band The Whistlebinkies and has orchestrated her music for the Russian String Orchestra, with whom she appeared as featured soloist during Edinburgh Festival in 2018 and 2019.

“Playing with the orchestra was an incredible experience because they were all such brilliant musicians,” she says. “The way they worked together so closely was like an expanded string quartet and they enveloped you in this beautifully warm sound.

“Unfortunately, with the current international situation not helping Russian musical exports, it’s unlikely they’ll be back here in the foreseeable future. Hearing them playing my music was special, though.”

In Stockbridge, Karen will be playing traditional tunes as well as her own compositions. Many of these are drawn from her solo album, The Road to Kennacraig, which received glowing reviews, including four stars from The Scotsman, on its release in 2019.

“I’m working on a new album, which I’m planning to record in the new year, but I still enjoy playing the tunes on The Road to Kennacraig,” says Karen.

“I’ve played in other Edinburgh libraries, including the one in McDonald Road, and I really enjoy the atmosphere in them. So, I’m looking forward to bringing three Scottish harps and an Irish one to Stockbridge.”