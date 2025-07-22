The Homebuilding & Renovating Show is returning to Edinburgh

The Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be back in Edinburgh for the first time since 2019, when it returns to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on 4 – 5 October.

The show, sponsored by self-build specialists Fleming Homes, is unmissable for anyone looking to create their dream home, whether mid-renovation or in the planning stages of a self-build.

The show will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to swap months of scouring the internet, for face-to-face consultations with experts, informative live sessions, and access to the latest products, services, and innovations from over 120 exhibitors.

Visitors will find trusted advice, expert insights, and inspiration on every type of project, including extensions, conversions, home DIY, planning permission, interiors, lighting; doors, windows, renewable technologies, heating systems, finance, energy efficiency, and building regulations.

Dream home ideas

There are over 20 free live events throughout the two-day show including must-see sessions from Marie Anne Messenger, the award-winning architect, with a passion for the great outdoors, who will unlock the secrets of creating your dream garden and outdoor living space. Learn how to avoid common pitfalls and enhance your outdoor space with practical, stylish, and sustainable design solutions. Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home renovation projects with beautiful landscaping.

Scottish architect Allan Corfield will also take to the stage to share the secret of adding space without extending, including ideas for loft, garage, and cellar conversions.

David Hilton, heating and eco expert also be on hand to explain how to make an old home more comfortable AND reduce running costs, and will share the pros and cons of the latest heating options from heat pumps to infrared.

There will also be free one-to-one sessions with experts available at The Advice Centre, covering every project from first home alterations to a full-scale self-build. Experts will include architects, builders, finance, eco and planning professionals, including members of the Homebuilding & Renovating team.

Free expert advice

The Edinburgh show is one of eight Homebuilding & Renovating Show taking place throughout the UK each year, including a spring show at the SEC, Glasgow. It is taking place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on 4 – 5 October 2025. Opening hours: Saturday 10am - 5pm; Sunday 10am - 4.30pm.

For two tickets, worth up to £24*, for Edinburgh show visit https://www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/scottishnewsrelease