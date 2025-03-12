The Many Faces of Holi in Scotland

Scotland is set to explode in a riot of colours this weekend as the region embraces Holi. The ancient Indian festival of colours has evolved far beyond its traditional roots to become a cultural phenomenon.

As of the 2022 census, there were 29,968 Hindus in Scotland, and while Holi is traditionally a Hindu festival, an even wider demographic is expected to join in the celebrations.

There is a range of events happening in Scotland to mark the Hindu festival that celebrates spring, love, and new life and the victory of good over evil, many of which can be found on event marketplace, Eventbrite. Such events include:

The Holi & Spring Equinox Celebration in Edinburgh will comprise creative and communal activities and close with a ritual around the garden fire, with powder throwing, circle dancing and fun games in between.

A Bollywood Holi club night with glowsticks will take place in Glasgow, with the Gulaal - GUIS Holi Club Night playing Bollywood, Punjabi and South Indian beats turning up the heat for Holi.

Meanwhile a family event in Glasgow at Rouken Glen Park is set to be a colourful celebration, with eco-friendly colours provided for guests of all ages. All children are welcome with an adult at the Celebration of Holi Festival.