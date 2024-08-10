The Other

By Iain Mackechnie
Contributor
Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A collaborative project with 8 musicians, a visual and spoken word artist, plus award winning journalist, the members are from Iran, Syria, Yemen, Brazil, Chile and Scotland.Some have a lived experience of forced displacement and migrationPart of Made in Scotland Showcase, at the Scottish Storytelling Centre 14th-16th Augusthttps://www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com/shows/the-other/

An extraordinary ensemble of artists working together collaboratively with music , visual art, spoken word and songs , exploring their diverse cultures and experiences in a vibrant and moving performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ethos behind the project is to be inclusive, supportive and diverse, to improve the understanding between communities and break down barriers through their creative practices.

“By reflecting on our perception of ‘the other’ we can shift our view that who we see as ‘them’ and not ‘us’, we can not only become aware that, we are also ‘the other’, but that ultimately we are all human”.

The Other at Scottish Storytelling CentreThe Other at Scottish Storytelling Centre
The Other at Scottish Storytelling Centre

Michael Farrel

Promoter, Letham Nights“The Other commanded the stage with a beautiful set of tunes and songs bringing together a whole panoply of sounds and rhythms from Scotland, Brazil, Chile and the Middle East as well as shades of Africa and the Balkans.”

Scottish Storytelling Centre 14th-16th August https://www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com/shows/the-other/

Related topics:IranSyriaYemenBrazil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice