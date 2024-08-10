The Other
An extraordinary ensemble of artists working together collaboratively with music , visual art, spoken word and songs , exploring their diverse cultures and experiences in a vibrant and moving performance.
The ethos behind the project is to be inclusive, supportive and diverse, to improve the understanding between communities and break down barriers through their creative practices.
“By reflecting on our perception of ‘the other’ we can shift our view that who we see as ‘them’ and not ‘us’, we can not only become aware that, we are also ‘the other’, but that ultimately we are all human”.
Michael Farrel
Promoter, Letham Nights“The Other commanded the stage with a beautiful set of tunes and songs bringing together a whole panoply of sounds and rhythms from Scotland, Brazil, Chile and the Middle East as well as shades of Africa and the Balkans.”
Scottish Storytelling Centre 14th-16th August https://www.madeinscotlandshowcase.com/shows/the-other/
