The spookiest spots in Edinburgh this Hallowe'en

It’s going to be an ‘Eventbrite-ful’ Hallowe'en in Edinburgh this year.

Eventbrite is hosting lots of events – from murder mysteries to pumpkin trails and ghost stories - for people around the region for people seeking their Halloween thrills.

Eventbrite currently lists around 3,500 Hallowe'en-themed events across the UK, and more than 150,000 fans of the scary season have already signed up to them. Most of these events take place in London, followed by Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Halloween events in Edinburgh

Visit Eventbrite to find out about all the haunted and Halloween events in Edinburgh. Here are a few examples below.

Hallowe'en fire spinning workshop (Newington)

Learn the art of fire spinning during an evening of excitement and creativity. An experienced instructor will guide you through the basics of fire spinning and dancing, teaching you how to safely manipulate flames for a mesmerising performance. This workshop is perfect for anyone looking to add a fiery twist to their Halloween celebrations. Come with the spooky face paint (or come early and have it done on the night) and get ready to light up the night with your newfound skills.

Hallowe'en Murder Mystery Dinner (Whitburn)

A night of suspense, intrigue, and delicious food awaits you. Put on your best costume and get ready to solve a thrilling murder mystery while enjoying a scrumptious dinner. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember, so gather your friends and family for a spooky evening of fun. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to test your detective skills and enjoy a unique Halloween experience at The Hilcroft Hotel in Whitburn.

Ghost Stories for Hallowe'en (Leith)

Enjoy a spooky evening filled with ghostly tales at THELMA, Ocean Terminal. Get ready to be thrilled and chilled as storytellers weave haunting narratives that will send shivers down your spine. The perfect night for those who love a good scare and want to enjoy the excitement of Halloween with hair-raising stories around the campfire.

Pumpkin Trail at the House of the Binns (Linlithigow)

Find the petrifying pumpkins hidden around the hilly grounds of the House of the Binns! Each pumpkin will have a letter, find all ten and unscramble them to find out the name of a ghost that haunts the house. Fun for the whole family and you win a treat when you complete the trail.

7 Charlotte Square – After Dark in Edinburgh (City Centre)

Step into the strange world of 7 Charlotte Square, where body snatchers and beheadings, hauntings and hangings are just the beginning. Explore 7 Charlotte Square by candlelight after hours, just as the original residents and servants would have 230 years ago. Uncover the house's chilling links to infamous murderers, cunning thieves, and notorious traitors as you delve into its dark history.

Spooky Bonkers Bingo (City Centre)

Join us at Frankenstein's for a night of bingo fun! Come in your best fancy dress to party and dance at what organisers call the best Halloween party in the whole of Edinburgh.