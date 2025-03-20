The UK Careers Fair to host free event for job seekers in Edinburgh

By joanna lawson
Contributor
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 13:44 BST

On April 3, the highly successful and multi award winning UK Careers Fair will be hosting an event at The Assembly Rooms for job seekers or those contemplating a career change, between the times of 10am - 2pm.

The UK Careers Fair is the UK's number one platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Interact and connect with a multitude of employersplaceholder image
Interact and connect with a multitude of employers

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!

