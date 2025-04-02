The ultimate music quiz is returning to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The party disguised as a music quiz is returning to Edinburgh, back by popular demand.

Sounds Familiar Music Quiz is the perfect combination of your favourite playlist and the best party you've ever been to.

With rounds stuffed full of chart classics, old skool anthems, Indie bangers, mash ups, power ballads, guilty pleasures from the 60s to the current day, expect over 100 killer tunes in one epic quiz.

The only music quiz to have sold out the Camden Roundhouse, forcibly restrained Olly Murs from dancing on the table and played Glastonbury Festival more times than David Bowie, Sounds Familiar is coming to The Three Sisters on 26th April, from 12-4pm.

Large groups welcome, just split yourselves up into quiz teams of 10 or less!

Limited tickets available, book this unmissable brunch now at www.soundsfamiliar.co/events/sf-brunch-edinburgh-1