Every August sees Edinburgh turn into the centre of the universe for comedy fans, as thousands of standups descend upon the city to perform at the Fringe.

From Graham Norton and Eddie Izzard, to Flight of the Conchords and The League of Gentlement, a host of big names have cut their teeth in the Capital before going on to find huge fame in television and film.

But comedy isn’t just for summer, and there are plenty of opportunities for a laugh in the city all year round.

There are two dedicated comedy clubs open almost every night of the year – the famous Stand Comedy Club and relative newcomer Monkey Barrel Comedy – along with theatres and events spaces of all sizes that regularly host some of the funniest people in the world.

And there are no shortage of famous faces set to take to the microphone on the Capital’s stages.

Here are 10 television comedians you can currently buy tickets to see in Edinburgh.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Mark Thomas Campaigning comedian Mark Thomas made his name with his Comedy Product on Channel 4 back in the 1990s. His latest live show, '50 Things About Us', takes a look at the British national identity through a mixture of storytelling and comedy. He'll be at the Stand Comedy Club on Thursday, February 17. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Ahir Shah Ahir Shah is one of the most exciting talents in British comedy, with an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination and run of successful live shows since starting standup at the age of just 15. A regular on the Mash Report and a familiar face on a range of panel shows, his latest show 'Dress' is on at the Stand Comedy Club on Saturday, February 26. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Kiri Pritchard-Mclean Kiri Pritchard-Mclean is one of the most exciting performers to have emerged in recent years, both as a standup and as co-host of the hugely popular All Killa No Filla podcast. She's also a regular on television on programmes like Have I Got News For You?, Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie to You? and Frankie Boyle's New World Order. She'll be at the Stand Comedy Club on Sunday, February 27. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Jason Manford One of the hardest working men in comedy, Jason Manford has appeared on our screens in everything from The One Show to 8 Out of 10 Cats. He brings his latest polished set of observational comedy, entitled 'Like Me', to the Edinburgh Playhouse on Sunday, February 20. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales