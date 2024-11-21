101 Dalmatians spotted in Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The touring production of 101 Dalmatians comes to Edinburgh this week with Faye Tozer as Cruella de Vil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for her many hits as vocalist with Steps, Faye Tozer becomes the arch villain in tis touring extravaganza. Fresh from a week at Glasgow King’s Theatre and ahead of a six-week season next summer at Eventim Apollo London, the story of how the evil Cruella de Vil desires the adorable dalmatian puppies for her new coat skin sets the stage for the songs, choreography and the puppets. With music and lyrics from Douglas Hodge, this stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris is based on the 1956 novel by Dodie Smith and the book by Johnny McKnight.

On press night the part of Cruella was played by understudy Rachel Lea-Gray and what a compelling, dominant and commanding role she played. Menacing when needed and bossy all of the time as she ran her fashion house exquisitely dressed and governing that stage whenever she appeared. Her underlings Jasper played by Danny Hendrix and Casper (Charles Brunton) are the campest comics this side of pantomime and actually have all the best one liners. The adult dog owners, Tom played by Samuel Thomas and Danielle (Jessie Elland) meet and become a doggie family and cover a lot of stage – in fact they run through the auditorium with torches as they search for the lost dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is all fun and very fantasy theatre of course and so suitable for all ages, you can even purchase your own plush puppy at the merchandising stalls or just dalmatian ears and so many did just that. The puppeteers led by captain Tom Norman have a lot to do here. A distraction at first but with skillful moves and individual voices they do come to life exceedingly well led by the parent doggies Pongo (Linford Johnson) and Perdi (Emma Thornett). A six-piece band fronted by Musical Director Leigh Stanford Thomson produces a powerful sound for some big number as well as some tender moments like Take Me Home.

(3 stars)

101 Dalmatians The Musical at Edinburgh Playhouse until November 23. Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/edinburgh-playhouse/