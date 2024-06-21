Dancing for Disney!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

26 dancers from Mhairi Hogg School of Dancing, based in Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, are excitedly doing final rehearsals of the 6 dances they will be performing at the Vidéopolis Theatre, Disneyland Paris.

26 dancers from Mhairi Hogg School of Dancing, based in Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, are excitedly doing final rehearsals of the 6 dances they will be performing at the Vidéopolis Theatre, Disneyland Paris. The girls, aged 9 to 24, successfully auditioned for Disney’s Performing Arts programme. Their 20 mins performance incorporates Tap, Modern & Highland dancing. Their music has a French feel to it, including “Carnaval de Paris", "Paris is the key to my heart” & music from Ratatouille. The girls will leave Edinburgh on 30 June & will perform at Disneyland Paris on 1 July.

Commenting, Mhairi Hogg, said: 'I am so proud of the girls who have put in so much work and effort to make this happen. We can't wait!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...