Dancing for Disney!
26 dancers from Mhairi Hogg School of Dancing, based in Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre, are excitedly doing final rehearsals of the 6 dances they will be performing at the Vidéopolis Theatre, Disneyland Paris. The girls, aged 9 to 24, successfully auditioned for Disney’s Performing Arts programme. Their 20 mins performance incorporates Tap, Modern & Highland dancing. Their music has a French feel to it, including “Carnaval de Paris", "Paris is the key to my heart” & music from Ratatouille. The girls will leave Edinburgh on 30 June & will perform at Disneyland Paris on 1 July.
Commenting, Mhairi Hogg, said: 'I am so proud of the girls who have put in so much work and effort to make this happen. We can't wait!'
Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre Manager, Dom Heslop, added: 'It has been a huge privilege for the Centre to host the girls as we have seen them tirelessly rehearse over so many hours and weeks. I have no doubt these extremely talented young ladies will take Paris by storm!'
