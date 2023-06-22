A theatrical adaptation of a hit kids TV show will visit the Capital on its UK tour.

Children’s favourite characters from award-winning television series Bluey, which airs on Disney+ and CBeebies, will hit the stage in Edinburgh next year. Bluey’s Big Play will play at the Festival Theatre for a four-day run, from June 20 to June 23, 2024. Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and her Mum and Dad, Bandit and Chilli, as they’ve never seen them before in the show, which features puppets, live actors, and iconic sets.

The stage show has already played in venues across Australia and the US, where it sold out theatres. Natasha Spence, head of attractions at BBC Studios Live Entertainment said: “Following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show in the US and in Australia, we are so excited to bring Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to fans across the UK and Ireland.

Bluey’s Big Play is coming to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre next year. (Photo credit: Madison Square Gardens)

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show to UK and Ireland audiences premiering at the prestigious Royal Festival Hall in December,” said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company. “The response to the show from fans across Australia and the U.S.A has been nothing short of amazing and we can't wait for UK families to experience all the fun and excitement of having Bluey and her family on stage live in their city."