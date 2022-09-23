Direct from two triumphant seasons at The London Palladium, the brand-new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash hit musical comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Tuesday 25 to Saturday 29 October.

Donovan will reprise the role of Pharaoh, which he performed at the London Palladium in 2019 and 2021, sharing the stage once again with Burke as Narrator and Jac Yarrow, who dons the famous coat in the titular role.

What songs are in the musical?

Jason Donovan, ​Alexandra Burke and Jac Yarrow will star in Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat when it visits Edinburgh in October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics – including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

What the producer said

Producer Michael Harrison​, who ​also produces the King Theatre’s annual panto, said: “After two sensational runs at The London Palladium, I am delighted to bring this joyous show to the Edinburgh Playhouse as Joseph prepares to unite audiences and spread happiness across the UK.

“Our ‘dream team’ casting will enchant newcomers and longstanding fans alike.

“Jac Yarrow has wowed audiences and critics with his spectacular debut and attendees should be prepared for the roof to be raised when Jason Donovan steps on stage.

Alexandra Burke is confirmed to return to her much-applauded role as Narrator when we perform in Edinburgh, having warmed the hearts of theatre-goers at the London Palladium.”

What is the story?

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph follows the story of Jacob’s favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers.

After being sold into hardship by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar’s wife.

While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh.

As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt’s famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most loved family musicals.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Edinburgh Playhouse are on sale now from ​www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse