Leith Theatre to host historic ‘live filming’ experience retelling Strange Case of Jekyll and Hyde set in Edinburgh

Ground-breaking Jekyll and Hyde is coming to Leith Theatre

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is ​billed as '​a thrilling new hybrid version​'​ of Stevenson’s classic and has been ​conceived and directed by ​local film-maker ​Hope Dickson Leach​ who has relocated ​the action of the original novella ​from London to Edinburgh​.

Embracing the duality of the story line and the period authenticity, the film will be shot in black and white and ​follow Gabriel Utterson as he enters a world of dark duplicity to uncover the identity of the mysterious Mr Hyde and the hold he has over his old friend Dr Jekyll.

Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre

Utterson’s journey is set against the background and backdrop of Victorian Edinburgh, where the wealth of the breweries is contrasted with the poverty of the Cowgate Vaults, exposing an underbelly of dark truths and corruption. Bewitched by the society of Edinburgh’s rich and powerful, Utterson soon discovers that behind the glossy façade of power there is a grim and brutal reality.

Presented by the National Theatre of Scotland and Selkie Productions, the​ unique​ experience will see audiences entering a live ​film set ​built in the historic Leith Theatre where they will then witness the simultaneous creation and screening of the first ​ever ​live streamed​ film​ ​to be seen by Scottish cinema​ audiences​.

Director and playwright Leach, says, “Jekyll and Hyde is a masterpiece by one of Scotland’s best storytellers deserving of a groundbreaking and challenging interpretation.​ ​What better tale to explore hybrid storytelling?”

The live performance will run from February 25 to 27, 2022, with the ​final ​performance​ live​ ​streamed to selected Scottish cinemas​ and then shown ‘as live’ during ​for a ​week beginning February 28 February in cinemas​ across the UK​.

Leith Theatre

Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre Trust, adds, “We are so excited to be the home for this innovative film and theatrical production which will not only showcase the versatility and beauty of this incredible theatre but will help us to share its story and help our journey to restoring it’s permanent place on Leith and Edinburgh’s cultural map.

“Over the past two years we have been fortunate to host many film productions and photography shoots. This is something really special for us and we cannot wait share this with all of our in-person and digital audience.”

Jackie Wylie, ​National Theatre of Scotland ​Chief Executive, says, ​“We are thrilled to be kicking off 2022 with The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, an ambitious retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson’s legendary novella, offering a one-off experience to audiences who can experience it being filmed in the iconic surrounds of Leith Theatre.​”

​At Leith Theatre, audiences ​will be immersed in the action as ​the​ film is created around them, gaining an insight into the theatre and film making process. ​Wearing​ headsets, they will watch the drama unfold live on a large screen in the auditorium​.

​Casting for The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde​ ​Live at Leith Theatre​ will be announced in January. Tickets for the performances on February 25, 26 and 27, 2022, go on sale on December 16, ​from ​www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

