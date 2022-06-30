Steven McNicoll and Barnaby Power as Laure & Hardy. (Image: Alan McCredie)

Audience numbers were sparse and there’s a famous tale of a schoolboy going back stage at a matinee performance to apologise for the empty seats.

Stan told the youngest: “It’s okay, you were here, weren’t you?”

The comedy legends then spent an hour in their dressing room going through their famous routines – just for him.

That anecdote demonstrates one of the reasons why Laurel and Hardy still hold a special place in the public’s heart, when so many comedy duos that came after them – notably Abbott and Costello and Martin and Lewis – don’t.

Much of their charm and wistfulness was captured in a revival of Tom McGrath’s Laurel & Hardy at the Lyceum, a play which is in essence a theatrical love letter to the pair.

The performances of Barnaby Power (Laurel) and Steven McNicoll (Hardy) are probably the closest you will get to capturing the essence of the lad from Lancashire and the big-hearted southern boy.

The production, ably directed by Tony Cownie, saw Power and McNicoll reunited after first performing the play together almost two decades ago.

It proved a magical and rewarding return.

Both displayed adeptness in recreating some of the famous movie routines – notably the ‘Soda Pop’ and wallpapering scenes and they expressed the necessary vocal tenderness during the musical numbers, including ‘Trail of the Lonesome Pine’.

Their delicate and touching dance collaboration on the famous ‘Commence to Dancing’ number also proved a show-stopping highlight, while they demonstrated great versatility whilst channelling some of the people Stan & Ollie encountered throughout their lives – from multiple wives to movie producers such as Hal Roach.

The affection the actors hold for two comedy geniuses was apparent throughout the near-two hour production, choreographed by Rita Henderson.

The play’s success would also not be possible without the jaunty pace set by musical director and pianist Jon Beales.

A great show, whose Covid-interrupted run has now sadly come to an end.