The actresses served up bagels – including a new Waitress-inspired creation – at the deli in the St James Quarter on Wednesday morning.

The limited-edition ‘FILL YOUR PIEHOLE’ bagel will be on offer at Bross Deli until the production closes at the Playhouse on Saturday.

Larah Bross, owner of Bross Bagels and the newly opened Bross Deli, said: “It brings me a hole lot of joy to be combining two of my biggest passions – putting on a show and putting on a spread! It’s proving a lot of fun working with our new neighbours at the Playhouse and we’re looking forward to filling the piehole of many theatre goers this week.”

All Waitress the Musical ticket holders for all Playhouse shows will receive 25% off their bill from 5-7pm at the Bross Deli, from Wednesday April 20 – Saturday April 23.

Actresses Wendy Mae Brown, Aimée Fisher, and Evelyn Hoskins pose with Larah Bross aka “Mama Bross”.

The stars of the Waitress UK tour visited Bross Deli on Wednesday morning.