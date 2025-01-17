There’s plenty for fans of South Asian film to enjoy this month at Vue Edinburgh Ocean
This month alone, Vue is screening four titles, kickstarting with Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan, and Deva (from 31 January) which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.
Malayalam movie Praavinkoodu Shappu will be arriving at Vue next week (24 January). Set after hours at a toddy shop, it follows 11 people who have stayed inside, playing cards and drinking all night. When the owner of the shop is found hanging dead in the middle of the shop, SI Santhosh finds himself caught up in a web of mysterious and strange suspects.
Also arriving this month is the Tamil crime drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (from 31 January), following a loving husband and father drawn into a dangerous crime network.
Ian Chester, General Manager at Vue Edinburgh Ocean, said: “The appetite for South Asian films continues to soar and Vue is proud to champion this brilliant content. Dedicated film festivals and cultural events celebrating South Asia’s vibrant storytelling, coupled with increasing global recognition and growing audience demand, have helped shine a spotlight on this incredible industry. We’re proud to call ourselves home to so many brilliant South Asian titles this year.”