theSpaceUK announces first shows on sale for 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Tickets for the first wave of performances at theSpaceUK, one of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s most dynamic and diverse venues, have officially gone on sale.

Known for championing emerging talent alongside established acts, theSpaceUK’s 2025 programme promises an eclectic mix of theatre, comedy, music, and spoken word.

Cathy Lam Arts, winners of the 2023 Fringe First Awards, returns as part of theSpaceUK's 2025 Asian season with the personal and political story, Ah-Ma, a moving meditation on memory and loss.

Other shows in the Asian season include Dots by Annie Cheung’s which tackles high-functioning depression with dark humour and raw honesty and Deliberate Collision’s Dance Dance Involution which delivers a razor-sharp satire on ambition, hustle culture, and Gen Z dreams.

For art lovers, Flying Solo! Presents Exhausted Paint: The Death of Van Gogh, an immersive, kinetic dive into the chaotic mind of Vincent Van Gogh, promising an unforgettable journey through the mind of the tortured artist.

Mystery enthusiasts will be drawn into the world of Sherlock Holmes with Slade Wolfe Enterprises Limited’s Baker Street Ladies—a fresh take on the women who knew Holmes best—and A Highly Suspect Murder Mystery: The Death of the Great Detective, a wildly entertaining interactive whodunnit from Highly Suspect.

Fresh from a sell-out Fringe run in 2024, Fresh !nk Theatre Company returns with Cabin Fever, an uproarious high-flying adventure set on a transatlantic flight, while Sabra Boyd’s Baby CEO unpacks identity theft, cults, and crime in a one-woman true-crime comedy.

And last, but by no means, least, Xhloe & Natasha, three-time consecutive Fringe First Award winners (2022, 2023, 2024), bring their signature absurdist storytelling to the Fringe like never before—presenting all three of their award-winning shows together for the first time as a thrilling trilogy. And Then the Rodeo Burned Down: A darkly comedic Western exploring the cost of survival in an increasingly expensive world. What If They Ate the Baby?: A surreal exploration of American womanhood, surveillance, and bodily autonomy. A Letter to Lyndon B. Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First: A nostalgic, unsettling look at boyhood, patriotism, and the myths we inherit.

World champion squash player James Willstrop steps off the court and onto the stage in Daddy, Tomorrow Will I Be a Man?—a gripping, deeply personal one-man show from the Andy Murray of the squash world.

Dive into the world of I’m Autistic – A New Musical by Genuinely Confused Theatre Company, where three young adults navigate love, loss, and life’s biggest changes—all while discovering what it means to be autistic. Set off on a deeply personal journey in Remember That Time? A Musical, as Annmarie Cullen shares her story of love, music, and starting over in a show that’s already won hearts (and awards!).

Night Owl Shows are back with their signature blend of storytelling and spellbinding performances, delivering an epic lineup of music tributes. Fan favorites return, including 007 Voices of Bond, California Dreams, The Blondie Story, The Fleetwood Mac Story, and The Billy Joel Story, alongside rock-infused spectaculars like Women of Rock, The Rise of The Eagles, and The Legend of Queen.

Step into the world of iconic movie soundtracks with The 80s Movie Mixtape, or journey through the timeless sounds of Simon & Garfunkel and Beyond and The Story of Sting and The Police.

For fans of Scottish music and culture, Elsa Jean McTaggart leads a powerhouse collection of shows celebrating the sounds of Scotland. Hebridean Fire and Caledonia bring the magic of Celtic and folk traditions to life, while The Gael reimagines Gaelic melodies with an electrifying modern twist.

Looking for something a little different? 1 Gig, 2 Drams: Nicole Cassandra Smit pairs soul-stirring music with exquisite whisky tastings, creating an intimate gig experience like no other. Fragile Creatures by Hannah Rose Platt takes audiences on a journey through history, shedding light on the battles women have fought for bodily autonomy.

Step into the extraordinary with The Telepath and The Conjuror by The Oberons, where mind-reading meets masterful sleight of hand in a show that will leave you questioning reality. Fringe sensation Sean Alexander returns with 1 Moment in Time, blending jaw-dropping illusions with deeply personal storytelling in an emotional journey through magic and memory. For those intrigued by the mysteries of the mind, The Mind Spy sees Mason King transform the audience into test subjects in a thrilling deep dive into psychic espionage inspired by real-life covert experiments.

Get ready for a night of interactive, laugh-out-loud fun as the cult-hit Solve-Along-A-Murder-She-Wrote makes its much-anticipated return, inviting audiences to unravel a classic Murder, She Wrote episode in this entertaining, immersive experience. Meanwhile, From Leith to Las Vegas sees the charismatic Frankie Mack take audiences on a high-energy musical ride, blending swing, rock ‘n’ roll, and show-stopping showmanship.

On the comedy front, Amy Veltman delivers an unfiltered and utterly hilarious deep dive into pelvic health with PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement, fusing humor, music, and storytelling in the most unexpected ways. And for those who love a game with their comedy, Sketch Show Bingo! by Quirks & Foiblestransforms every performance into a unique, competition-fueled sketch extravaganza—where the audience plays along and every night has a winner!

Following their Pick of the Fringe success in 2024, Suitcase Dance Theatre return with a new show, Pages, bringing journal entries to life in a mesmerizing blend of tap, ballet, and contemporary movement, woven together with spoken word, props, and puppetry. Italian Theatre company Piccolo Teatro Libero presents a show with no words: Evelyn, a darkly comic yet deeply poignant exploration of human fragility. Based on La linea di Evelyn by Giacomo Gamba, this one-act play is part comedy, part poetic and all magical.

Bella’s Ballerinas delivers an electrifying fusion of classical ballet and modern sensuality in a fearless celebration of empowerment, passion, and artistic freedom. Bridging past and present, Sole to Soul brings together the artistry of Takivan Damula Chuyouji, Wei-Wei Wu, and Chi-An Chen in a spellbinding performance that merges traditional Chinese opera with modern dance.

Tickets for over 180 exciting Edinburgh Fringe shows are now on sale at www.theSpaceUK.com. With a programme that spans theatre, comedy, music, and dance, there’s something for everyone at this year's fringe season.