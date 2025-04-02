theSpaceUK announces over 100 new Fringe shows on Sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There's even more reasons to be excited this April as theSpaceUK adds over 100 new shows to its 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, now on sale at www.theSpaceUK.com [//www.theSpaceUK.com]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From powerful new writing and gripping drama to outrageous comedy, magic, musicals, and cutting-edge physical theatre, the latest additions promise something for everyone. Book your tickets now and be part of the Fringe’s most dynamic venue!

Tackling big themes with wit and urgency, The Pornstar Martini Effect: A Bartender’s Guide to Not K*lling Yourself at Christmas (52 Theatre Co.) follows two bartenders confronting harassment, gender dynamics, and identity on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, dark comedy A Play About Feet (Find Your Feet Theatre Company) takes audiences on a chaotic journey through love, ambition, and questionable life choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History and myth collide in 1 King, 2 Princes and Shakespeare’s Lie (Slade Wolfe Enterprises Limited), where Richard III returns to challenge history itself in an electrifying solo performance. Elsewhere, Waiting for Elvis (Plush Tiger Productions) imagines a chance meeting between a young Elvis Presley, Agatha Christie’s Margaret Rutherford, and an eager fan in a Scottish airport lounge.

Sauna Boy

For those who wonder what happens after “The End,” After Shakespeare (Slade Wolfe Enterprises Limited) weaves a fresh narrative for four of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters, blending historical research with original storytelling.

The life of Vincent Van Gogh takes centre stage in Vincent: His Quest to Love and Be Loved (Wêla Kapela Productions), a moving mini-musical exploring the artist’s passion, pain, and relentless drive to create.

Meanwhile, corporate satire meets song in You’re Fired! The Musical (McPhilemy and Pozzuto), a razor-sharp look at ambition, success, and the personal cost of capitalism, as one hopeful businessman competes for his big break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocky Horror and Beetlejuice fans won’t want to miss Ghosted! A New Musical (Makena Margolin and Hayden Kline), a riotous blend of comedy, music, and paranormal mayhem following a grieving best friend’s attempts to summon a ghost—only to be haunted by a mischievous spirit.

Vincent: His Quest to Love and Be Loved

For a dose of romance, My Sweetheart and Me (Suntree Productions) transports audiences to a Northern Irish bar in 1969, where love and laughter unfold through intertwined love stories.

Scottish absurdist comedy takes centre stage with This Play Sucks! (Sean Tennant), a wild, vampire-infused caper that sees two Highlanders hatch a half-baked plot to kidnap a reclusive lord—only to find themselves in way over their heads. Over in the apocalypse, 4’s a Crowd (Or What Not to Do When Stuck in a Bunker During the Apocalypse) (The Fiascoholics) delivers a fast-paced, side-splitting farce about five survivors, four shares of food, and one impossible decision.

Award-winning stand-up Diya Shah? Diya Shahn’t (Diya Shah) brings sharp observational humour to her Fringe debut, while Abby Denton: My Favorite Loser (Abby Denton) makes the case that a forgotten Cuban postman from 1904 is the world’s greatest role model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans of the absurd, End of the World FM (Kevin Martin Murphy / Wandering Artist Collective) follows a lone radio host broadcasting into the void as he grapples with the end of days. Over in cabaret, Closure Cabaret (Maria Ansdell) sees lovelorn emcee Razmatastic bringing her exes to the stage for one last (unwilling) performance.

Scotland’s lost percussive dance traditions take the spotlight in Deiseil: Dancing in Time (Alison Carlyle and Amy Geddes), a captivating blend of live fiddle, Gaelic song, and powerful movement directed by Gerry Mulgrew.

Award-winning Korean theatre company Theater Sangsangchangkko presents I Woke Up One Morning and Had Become AI, an exhilarating physical comedy about two brothers transformed into artificial intelligence.

Blending magic with personal storytelling, Hidden Powers (Angus Baskerville) offers a mind-blowing exploration of neurodiversity, while Sauna Boy (Dan Ireland-Reeves) delivers an unflinching and powerful drama based on real events inside a hidden world of sex, survival, and friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for over 280 exciting Edinburgh Fringe shows are now on sale at www.theSpaceUK.com. With a programme that spans theatre, comedy, music, and dance, there’s something for everyone at this year's fringe season.

2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, now on sale at www.theSpaceUK.com