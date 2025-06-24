This Fringe show turns kids into musical instruments - and they love it

Australian innovators The Sonicrats bring chaotic charm, cutting-edge tech, and a whole lot of heart to their UK debut at House of Oz

What happens when two madcap scientists lose control of a music workshop? The result is You're An Instrument - a wild, wacky and wonderful show, where the audience don't just watch the music, they become it!

The Sonicrats, making their UK debut, bring their genre-bending, dare they say educational, science-theatre fusion to life with House of Oz. With lab coats, sensors and big-hearted humour, this show is guaranteed to delight its audience, old and young alike.

You're An Instrument has already wowed over 3000 kids across Australia, including many with special needs, making this show as inclusive as it is creative. It's theatre that's loud, lovely and a little bit loopy.

Sound meets story in You’re An Instrument, where Fringe audiences quite literally make the music.

The Sonicrats said: “We can’t wait to make our UK debut with House of Oz at the Edinburgh Fringe! We’ve packed our lab coats, sensors, and silly sounds and are ready to show Edinburgh that music is for everyone. Expect tech, laughter, a little chaos and a lot of heart.”

Venue: Pleasance 2, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 31 July -24 August (not 5th, 19th) @10.30am

Tickets: From £9

Content Warnings:Contains occasional loud noises and some scary themes

Age Guidance: 5+

Running Time: (60 min)