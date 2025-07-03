Three musical comedians to see this August who aren't Oasis

Though they may be the most famous comedy double act in rock, not everyone will be going to see Oasis this August. For anyone who wants a double whammy of great tunes and biting wit, there are plenty of musical comedy performances to be found throughout the month at the Edinburgh Fringe. Here are three shows that will give your ears - and your funny bone - a treat this year.

Amelia Hamilton: Forget Me Not

The UK’s only female stand-up rapper, Amelia Hamilton, will be bringing her mesmeric beats to Pleasance Courtyard Forget Me Not. Hamilton, who has been described as “a star in the making” by Angela Barnes, invites you to party at the end of the world - but first, she needs to do the dishes at her parents’ house . . . Where she lives.

Forget Me Not, set to an original soundtrack of live beats, combines eulogies, fire and family to produce a relatable rapper’s requiem and a comedic celebration. Amelia says: “This show is an anthem for anyone who wants to be everything; a lover and a fighter, a girl boss and also wear ASOS, a rapper and a woman in STEM, to be famous but also to be forgotten.”

Pleasance Courtyard - The Attic from 30 July to 24 August (except 11 August) at 9.45pm

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/amelia-hamilton-forget-me-not

Holly Spillar: Tall Child

Holly Spillar: Tall Child, Underbelly Bristo Square - Dexter

If you are a fan of rock and progressive pop with some witty lyrics, then check out “the love child of Kate Bush and Bo Burnham” (★★★★★ North West End), Holly Spillar, who is bringing her show, Tall Child, to Underbelly Bristo Square. Spillar made her debut in 2023 with HOLE and has become known for her offbeat stand-up soundtrack live with a loop pedal. The show was one of the best-reviewed shows at the Fringe that year, and Holly was subsequently a finalist in the Musical Comedy Awards in 2025.

As a working-class performer, Holly’s shows are strongly influenced by her low-income background and address the effect class has on professional art. With two shit jobs, a little red loop pedal and no time or money, Holly Spillar is full of rage, minimum wage and the pungent green mould stain of Brat Summers passed. Tall Child is a cathartic hour of earworms and swan pedalos, with each rant carefully curated in Holly’s inimitable style.

Underbelly Bristo Square - Dexter from 30 July to 24 August (not 12 or 19 August) at 5.45pm

Amelia Hamilton: Forget Me Not, Pleasance Courtyard - The Attic

Tickets: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/holly-spillar-tall-child

Tamar Broadbent: Plus One

For those looking for musical comedy that’s more for the whole family, there’s Tamar Broadbent: Plus One at the Counting House. Previously known for her funny songs about single life like “Tube Ride of Shame,” musical comedian Tamar Broadbent took some time away to get married and have a baby (and live in Amsterdam and sail around the world . . . But that's another story!). Now she's BACK with a brand-new show about pregnancy and new motherhood.

Featuring 10 original songs by Tamar, performed live on the piano, including: “A Mother’s Place is in the Wrong!!!” “I Tried Hard to Breastfeed, But It Sucked,” “Don’t You Wanna Have a Natural Birth?!” and “Alcohol, I’ll Never Take You For Granted Again,” Plus One is a hilarious and heartfelt look at how the world pressures women to have babies and then tries to persuade them they are doing every part of it wrong.

Tamar Broadbent: Plus One, Counting House - Ballroom from 7 to 24 August at 1pm. Baby-friendly shows on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tickets can be found here - https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/tamar-broadbent-plus-one