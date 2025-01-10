Thrill seekers wanted: Abseil 100ft down Scotland's tallest distillery for Children First

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you ever fancied abseiling off the UK’s tallest whisky distillery? Now is your chance to take on a sky-high challenge for a great cause - raising vital funds to protect Scotland’s children.

Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children First has limited spaces available to descend 100ft down Scotland’s first ever vertical distillery, Port of Leith Distillery in Edinburgh on Sunday 11th May.

The unique experience gives participants fantastic views across Edinburgh’s skyline and the historic Royal Yacht Britannia.

Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Children First’s work to protect children from harm and to support them to recover from trauma and abuse. The charity helps children, their families and the people that care for them by offering emotional, practical, and financial support.

Port of Leith distillery is 100ft tall.

“Michelle Supple, director or fundraising, marketing and communications at Children First, said: “We’re very excited to offer Children First supporters the chance to take part in this brand-new fundraising event. It provides a unique opportunity to see Edinburgh’s landscape from a different angle while abseiling down the Port of Leith Distillery.

“All children should have hopes, dreams and opportunities. But, for many they don’t exist. At Children First we work with families, funders, supporters, partners and volunteers to protect all Scotland’s children. Every penny raised from this fantastic event will help to transform children’s lives and give them a brighter future.

“Our fundraising team are on hand to support you every step of the way to make a difference for Scotland's children and young people.”

Event details:

Date: Sunday 11th May 2025

Location: Port of Leith Distillery, 11 Whisky Quay, EH6 6FH

Registration Fee: £20

Minimum fundraising target: £200

Age requirement: Participants must be aged 11 years and older

Weight limit: Participants must weigh under 120kg

For further details, and to register for your place, visit the Children First website at:https://childrenfirst.org.uk/get-involved/events/port-of-leith-distillery-abseil-2025/ or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]