Thrill seekers wanted: Abseil 100ft down Scotland's tallest distillery for Children First

By Lauren Gilmour
Contributor
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:02 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Have you ever fancied abseiling off the UK’s tallest whisky distillery? Now is your chance to take on a sky-high challenge for a great cause - raising vital funds to protect Scotland’s children.

Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children First has limited spaces available to descend 100ft down Scotland’s first ever vertical distillery, Port of Leith Distillery in Edinburgh on Sunday 11th May.

The unique experience gives participants fantastic views across Edinburgh’s skyline and the historic Royal Yacht Britannia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Children First’s work to protect children from harm and to support them to recover from trauma and abuse. The charity helps children, their families and the people that care for them by offering emotional, practical, and financial support.

Port of Leith distillery is 100ft tall.Port of Leith distillery is 100ft tall.
Port of Leith distillery is 100ft tall.

“Michelle Supple, director or fundraising, marketing and communications at Children First, said: “We’re very excited to offer Children First supporters the chance to take part in this brand-new fundraising event. It provides a unique opportunity to see Edinburgh’s landscape from a different angle while abseiling down the Port of Leith Distillery.

“All children should have hopes, dreams and opportunities. But, for many they don’t exist. At Children First we work with families, funders, supporters, partners and volunteers to protect all Scotland’s children. Every penny raised from this fantastic event will help to transform children’s lives and give them a brighter future.

“Our fundraising team are on hand to support you every step of the way to make a difference for Scotland's children and young people.”

Event details:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Date: Sunday 11th May 2025
  • Location: Port of Leith Distillery, 11 Whisky Quay, EH6 6FH
  • Registration Fee: £20
  • Minimum fundraising target: £200
  • Age requirement: Participants must be aged 11 years and older
  • Weight limit: Participants must weigh under 120kg

For further details, and to register for your place, visit the Children First website at:https://childrenfirst.org.uk/get-involved/events/port-of-leith-distillery-abseil-2025/ or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]

Related topics:ScotlandEdinburgh
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice