Tiff Stevenson mixes big ideas and bedroom thoughts in new Edinburgh Fringe hour ‘Post-Coital’

Tiff Stevenson returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her new stand-up hour Post-Coital, performing at Monkey Barrel: Hive 1 from the 1st to the 24th of August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for her sharp social commentary and confident stage presence, Stevenson dives into the strange, often hilarious thoughts that surface in the quiet moments after sex. This new show blends the personal and political, weaving together big ideas and everyday experiences.

In Post-Coital, Stevenson reflects on midlife, womanhood, and the pressures of staying relevant in a culture obsessed with youth and reinvention. She explores whether the UK economy is shrinking like it is on Ozempic, questions the monetisation of every hobby, and wonders how many pole dancing videos the internet really needs. She unpacks the difference between empowerment and exploitation, asking whether class plays a bigger role than we often admit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenson’s comedy is grounded in lived experience. She talks candidly about being a step-parent to a teenage boy, caring for a father with dementia, and navigating the contradictions of anger, ambition, and aging. Her ideas are often unexpected but always relatable, including whether international diplomacy might improve if world leaders just had better sex lives. She also discusses concepts like quantum physics, entrainment, and the confusing expectations placed on women to remain both sexual and composed.

(c) STEVE ULLATHORNE

This new hour builds on Stevenson’s reputation for smart, fearless comedy that challenges audiences to laugh and think at the same time. Her work often straddles the personal and the political, offering insight into relationships, identity, and the state of society, without ever losing sight of the joke.

Outside the Fringe, Stevenson is widely recognised for her work in television, film, and writing. She has appeared on Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Drunk History, Game Face, The Office, and People Just Do Nothing. Her film credits include the 2023 comedy-horror Slotherhouse, now streaming internationally. As a writer, she has contributed to several major UK publications and was part of the writing team on HBO’s Avenue 5. This year she also delivered a talk at TEDx Soho and began working on a new video game project set for release in 2025.

Tiff Stevenson’s new stand-up show ‘Post Coital’ will be at the Monkey Barrel Hive 1 at 2.50pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com