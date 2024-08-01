Top Brighton Award-Winning Comedian Returns To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned international comedian Nik Coppin has brought his 'Art of Comedy' shows to the Edinburgh Fringe in conjunction with Laughing Horse and Mad Cow Comedy after receiving the prestigious 'Spirit of the Fringe' award at the Brighton Fringe Festival in May 2024. The award recognised Nik's long-time outstanding contributions to the comedy world, particularly his production of showcases for children and adults and his support for underrepresented comedians.

Renowned international comedian Nik Coppin has brought his 'Art of Comedy' shows to the Edinburgh Fringe in conjunction with Laughing Horse and Mad Cow Comedy after receiving the prestigious 'Spirit of the Fringe' award at the Brighton Fringe Festival in May 2024. The award recognised Nik's long-time outstanding contributions to the comedy world, particularly his production of showcases for children and adults and his support for underrepresented comedians.

Featuring shows at The Three Sisters, Dragonfly, City Cafe and Bar 50 there is something for everyone including; Comics vs Kids, Best of Edinburgh Fringe Comedy, Shaggers, A Cut Above & Edinbra Female Comedy Showcase.

For tickets go to FRINGE HOMEPAGE