Top chef duo dive into first summer pop-up on Edinburgh’s waterfront

Two of Scotland’s leading chefs are teaming up for the first time to stage a pop-up dining experience on Edinburgh’s waterfront for one night only on Tuesday, August 19.

Barry Bryson is welcoming Dan Ashmore to Barry Fish on the Shore in Leith for a summer evening celebrating the best Scottish seasonal produce.

The five-course set-menu has been written by Dan Ashmore, but will be delivered by both chefs on the night.

Highlights of the menu will include buffalo oyster; wagyu fat parker house; roast scallop with smoked corn, girolles and lardons; veal sweetbread with peas, lovage and black garlic; stuffed wild bass with piperade; and lamb loin, belly, leg and shoulder pastilla, served with all the trimmings.

For sweet-toothed diners, look out for Dan Ashmore’s take on the classic peach melba made with champagne poached peaches, raspberry and lemon verbena.

Barry Bryson opened the doors to Barry Fish in February. Since then, he has quickly established the venue as one of the city’s most popular restaurants for local diners and visitors to the city by showcasing the best fish and seafood from Scotland.

At Barry Fish, diners can enjoy views directly into the open plan working kitchen from the pass, as well as out over the Water of Leith from the comfort of the restaurant.

Commenting on his first pop-up collaboration with Dan Ashmore at Barry Fish, Barry Bryson said: “I could not be happier to be welcoming Dan to Barry Fish. He’s our first guest chef and someone who’s cooking is known throughout Scotland, so it’s a huge thrill for us all here. It’s been on the cards for many years as I’m a long-time admirer of Dan’s work.

“Ultimately, it’s Dan’s ideas and menu executed as a team here at Barry Fish. This gives us all an opportunity to let another chef share their skills and ideas with us. Ultimately, that massively benefits both the restaurant and our team, and I’m confident our guests will enjoy the experience too.”

With a culinary career spanning over 20 years, Dan Ashmore is currently executive chef at Schloss Roxburghe Hotel and Spa, a 78-bedroom hotel set within 300 acres of the Scottish Borders. Dan has held previous roles with the Dean Banks Group, Gleneagles Hotel, The Pompadour at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh (now The Caley) and Number One at The Balmoral. Before this, Dan worked in London at Tom Aikens Restaurant and The Square. In his early career, Dan also worked near his hometown of Sheffield at Fischer's Baslow Hall.

Dan Ashmore said: “Barry's a good friend of mine and embodies what I love most about hospitality. He's a fabulous chef and more importantly, a wonderful human being. When he asked me if I wanted to come and cook together at Barry Fish, the answer was a resounding yes without any hesitation.

“We've chosen to hold the evening at Barry Fish thanks to its great location and as a bit of a celebration of Barry opening his first restaurant.

"Leith, especially on the waterfront, has such a buzz and we just want to capture some of that and bring it into the restaurant.

“The menu is inspired by some of the best produce we can get at the peak of the season - the vegetables and garnishes are all just at their prime.”

Dan added: “I feel it's important to shout about the successes of the hospitality industry in the current climate and Barry is doing such an amazing job with his team at the restaurant. Being able to cook together with that team is a real privilege for me.”

Earlier this month, Barry Fish earned its place on The Good Food Guide’s UK-wide list of ‘100 Best Local Restaurants 2025’, just five months after its launch. The venue has also achieved over 250 five-star reviews on Google and secured significant UK-wide recognition and acclaim in specialist restaurant, food, drink and travel media, including Condé Nast Traveller (Best Restaurants in Edinburgh) and The Times.

The ‘Barry’ in ‘Barry Fish’ is taken from the Scottish word for ‘good’ with the website tagline - Barry, a Scottish word for good, also a man’s name.

Barry Fish is located at 62 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh. The Shore area of Leith is already known as Edinburgh’s foodie hotpot - home to the Michelin-starred The Kitchin by Tom Kitchin, Restaurant Martin Wishart and Heron.

Dan Ashmore’s five-course set-menu at Barry Fish is priced at £85 per head. Bookings will be staggered throughout the evening.