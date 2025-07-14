Top Edinburgh venues to find love this festival season

Music has the power to connect. It brings people together over their shared interest - from gigs and festivals, to local venues, and even the CD aisle.

For single Scots who may be wondering how they can combine their musical interests with the chance to find love, local dating app happn has revealed the top music venues in Edinburgh to find love and spark connections.

For those looking for a meet-cute and a jam, Whistlebinkies takes the crown for the spot where people are most likely to find potential partners, according to happn user data. Freddy's Edin comes in second place for where couples are most likely to meet, while Leith Depot takes bronze.

The top 10 music venues in Edinburgh where users find people they’re interested in:

Whistlebinkies Freddy's Edin Leith Depot The Caves Usher Hall Bannerman's Bar Sneaky Pete's St Cecilia's Hall The Jazz Bar Assembly Roxy

For those looking for a musical and romantic interest no matter the time of year, happn has revealed the best times to find a potential partner at these popular Edinburgh venues.

The best time to find a connection with someone at Whistlebinkies is at 11pm on Sundays. While 6pm on Tuesdays is the best time to harmonise at Freddy's Edin, the top time for love at Leith Depot is 3pm on Thursdays. The best time to make a connection at The Caves is 1pm on Mondays, whilst 4pm on Thursdays is an ideal time at Usher Hall.

Going to live music performances isn’t just a way to meet new people, but also a great first date spot.

happn has launched a world-first generative AI feature, Perfect Date, providingtailored local venues for first dates, based on the habits, passions, interests, and locations of both daters to ease the stress and pressure of planning. So whether a music venue, or something adventurous or artsy, the innovative technology helps find spots where sparks can fly.

Claire Rénier, dating expert at happn, said: “If you’re looking to strike a chord with a date or hoping to meet someone who shares your interests, the rich musical heritage of a range of Edinburgh venues provides the perfect environment for passion to blossom. Whether you’re after a quick single or a long-form album in your dating life, our insights highlight the places where Scottish music lovers are most likely to meet someone special.”

Kevin Lennon, Experience Manager at Help Musicians, said: “Music is so valuable in fostering connections, making memories, and being there for life’s biggest moments. Music and love have always been linked - with love inspiring some of the world’s biggest hits and selling out venues across the world.

"It’s only natural that music venues provide the perfect setting to spark initial connections and gigs constantly chosen as a popular date spot. While music is a meaningful part of many relationships, UK musicians and music venues themselves are struggling to make ends meet. Help Musicians are working to sustain musicians’ careers so that fans can continue making memories and cherishing the connections music brings.”